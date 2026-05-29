Chiefs Free Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Big Change in Search of New Deal

Former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion wide receiver and current free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster partnered with Rosenhaus Sports to share some news this week, and it should impact the remainder of his NFL career.

The X account of Rosenhaus Sports, founded by big-name player agent Drew Rosenhaus, welcomed Smith-Schuster “to the family” earlier this week on May 25. They also tagged Smith-Schuster in the post, hinting that the veteran wide receiver has officially changed his representation.

Rosenhaus Sports is located in Miami, Florida. The face of it, Drew Rosenhaus, has “negotiated over 10 billion dollars in contracts,” according to his bio page on his website.

The website also notes that Rosenhaus was “ranked #1 Agent by the Sports Business Journal in 2006.”

How Does Rosenhaus Sports News Impact Kansas City Chiefs’ Odds of Re-Signing JuJu Smith-Schuster?

As the news was announced on X, Chiefs fans quickly commented, questioning how this agency move might impact Smith-Schuster’s future.

Smith-Schuster is not the dynamic pass-catcher he once was at age 29, but he fit the Kansas City offense really well. Head coach Andy Reid loved the veteran’s ability as a blocker, and he’s still a solid safety net who knows how to get open in space for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Not to mention the two have built-in chemistry.

Given Rashee Rice’s uncertain future, Xavier Worthy’s nagging injuries, and all the new, young faces in the KC wide receiver room this spring, a player like Smith-Schuster could come in handy because he’s reliable. And, to be quite honest, that’s something the Chiefs don’t currently have at the position.

Jalen Royals, a second-year draft pick with very little regular season experience, is getting first-team reps at OTAs. Outside of re-signing Tyquan Thornton, the Chiefs have yet to bring in a veteran this offseason.

So, could a Smith-Schuster reunion still be in the cards? That likely comes down to his free agent market.

Rosenhaus is known for his negotiating tactics. He gets the best deal for his clients, and he’s very good at what he does.

Having said that, Smith-Schuster signing with Rosenhaus Sports could make his return more difficult. Or, at the very least, more expensive.

Smith-Schuster has made over $41.5 million in his career, per Over the Cap. But he’s signed one-year deals with the Chiefs for under $1.5 million apiece in each of the past two offseasons.

In 2025, he received a slight raise from 2024, earning a little over $1.42 million. Perhaps re-signing Smith-Schuster could take a little more in 2026.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Drops Training Video Amid Chiefs OTAs

Smith-Schuster was a very useful cog in 2025. He finished with 345 receiving yards and 19 first downs, as well as 1 touchdown.

That was a better performance than his previous two campaigns with the New England Patriots and Chiefs in 2023 and 2024, hence the potential raise in salary.

To put things in perspective, Smith-Schuster outperformed receivers like Royals and Jason Brownlee. His yardage total was not far off from Thornton, who received a two-year, $11 million contract from Kansas City.

Obviously, Thornton is a lot younger than Smith-Schuster, so part of that is betting on upside. But the fact remains that Smith-Schuster probably wants to make a little more than roughly $1.5 million in 2026.

Smith-Schuster dropped a training video on X just after the Rosenhaus Sports news on May 26. With Worthy currently sporting a non-contact jersey at OTAs and Rice serving a brief prison sentence, you can bet the Chiefs saw it.

The question is, will general manager Brett Veach get proactive in reuniting with a player like JuJu?