Justin Fields Emerging as Trade Candidate After Latest NFL News

The Kansas City Chiefs are always a team to monitor when it comes to trades.

General manager Brett Veach has never shied away from making big deals. Trades should heat up soon around the NFL as good teams look to get stronger and bad teams look to sell. Injuries also play a huge factor, and they are already piling up.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Justin Fields Named Trade Candidate for New York Giants

Among the biggest news in the league right now is New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart being lost for the season with MCL, PCL, and meniscus damage in his left knee.

Veteran Jameis Winston will take over as the starter, but will be on a short leash. New York will likely add a new quarterback to the mix. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Chiefs’ backup Justin Fields is among those who the Giants are interested in.

Kansas City acquired Fields in a trade with the New York Jets during the offseason, surrendering a 2027 sixth-round draft pick. The Chiefs wanted some insurance in case Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t be ready to start the season, but obviously that’s no longer a concern.

Trading Justin Fields Could Be Good Business for Chiefs

It isn’t a crazy thought that Kansas City could deal Fields. Mahomes is not only healthy, but played lights out in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs’ offense as a whole his humming, as it is the No. 1 ranked unit in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season.

Then there’s third string quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Kansas City selected Nussmeier in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which many considered to be a steal. Injuries derailed his final season at LSU, and he would have been a much higher pick had he been in the 2025 draft class.

Nussmeier impressed during preseason, completing 44-70 passes for 370 yards. It’s safe to say that he is the backup QB of the future for the Chiefs, and he could be ready to take on that role now. With a promising player like Nussmeier on the roster, it makes sense to get some draft capitol back for Fields.