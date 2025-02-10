Chiefs 2-Time Champion Free Agent Addresses KC Fans: ‘Pray This Isn’t the End’

Following the Super Bowl 59 loss, the Kansas City Chiefs’ attention will quickly shift to the NFL offseason and free agency — and one of KC’s top veteran free agents sent an appreciative message to the fanbase after the game.

“Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together,” starting safety and defensive team leader Justin Reid wrote on X. “I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end but if it is – I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever 💛❤️ #ChiefsKingdom.”

While it’s unclear what will become of Reid — and several others — his post sort of reads like a farewell message, and there’s a reason for that.

The Chiefs are up against a rock and a hard place when it comes to their available cap space in 2025. And they have other free agents that could take priority over someone like Reid.

That’s not to say Reid has been a bad player. He’s been an impactful defensive piece over his three-year run in Kansas City, helping to fill the void left by former star safety Tyrann Mathieu, and the Chiefs won two Super Bowl titles with him on the field.

Having said that, these roster-building situations aren’t always as simple as — was said free agent a quality player? Unfortunately, they’re much more nuanced than that and KC’s safety depth coupled with the position’s lessened significance around the league spells bad news for Reid.

Chiefs’ Younger Options at Safety Make Justin Reid Expendable

It feels like the Chiefs have been prepping for Reid’s departure for quite some time.

On the active roster alone, they have compiled a new core of promising safety prospects, beginning with 2022 second rounder Bryan Cook. From there, you also have 2024 fourth rounder Jaden Hicks, 2024 UDFA Christian Roland-Wallace and 2023 fourth rounder Chamarri Conner — who could always convert back to safety after being predominantly utilized as a nickelback this season.

That doesn’t leave much need for Reid, who will surely try and cash in on free agency one last time ahead of his age-28 campaign.

Chiefs Draft Pick Jaden Hicks Appears Poised to Take Over for Justin Reid in 2025

Hicks is probably the biggest key when it comes to potentially letting Reid walk in free agency. The rookie has really equipped himself well over his first NFL season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hicks finished the 2024 campaign — including playoffs — with an impressive 73.4 coverage grade, allowing just 1 touchdown compared to 3 interceptions. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a pedestrian passer rating of 73.9 when targeted.

Along with his pass coverage marks, Hicks was especially good both as a run defender and tackler. His lone missed tackle all year came in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he was credited with 12 key defensive “stops” as well.

That all produced an accumulative 87.6 grade as a tackler, with a 70.8 in run defense.

Speaking of run defense, Hicks’ average depth of tackle was practically identical to Reid’s in 2024, at 6.3 yards compared to Reid’s 6.2 yards — but with fewer penalties.

All of this points to Hicks replacing Reid in the starting lineup in 2025, which would obviously help Kansas City save some money financially. Reid earned $10.5 million per year over the past three seasons, while Hicks carries a cap hit that is just over $1.092 million in 2025.

This is simply a move general manager Brett Veach will likely have to make as he readjusts the franchise’s finances and attempts to shape a new Super Bowl contender.