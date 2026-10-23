Chiefs Rookie Kahlil Benson’s Mom Shares Powerful Advice She Gave Him About Protecting Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive lineman Kahlil Benson has received plenty of coaching since joining the NFL, but his mother, LaTonya Benson, has her own advice on protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On the “Chief Concerns” podcast, LaTonya spoke with former Chiefs tight end Jason Dunn and co-host Marcus Dash about her son’s transition to Kansas City, the support he’s received from Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and the message she gives him before games.

LaTonya said she reminds Kahlil to imagine his family standing behind Mahomes when he takes the field.

“Imagine it’s me back here. Imagine it’s your siblings. Your grandma,” she recalled telling him.

“I said protect your quarterback the same way, baby, you would protect us.”

She explained that Kahlil takes his responsibility to his family seriously, and she wants him to bring that same mentality to protecting his quarterback.

Kahlil Benson’s Mom Says Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Helped Restore His Confidence

LaTonya also discussed how much her son enjoys playing in Kansas City and how his teammates helped him adjust to the Chiefs.

She recalled watching Kahlil’s first game and noticing how Mahomes, Kelce and other players encouraged him.

“Like when I first saw the first game when they, you know, you could tell they wrapped him up. You know, like, ‘Hey, you got this. Let’s go. We trusting you,'” she said.

LaTonya explained that the encouragement meant a great deal to her son.

“That’s what he needed. He needed that confidence built back,” she said.

She also reminded Kahlil that he was now playing alongside athletes he had previously watched on television.

“You been watching these guys, baby. These the guys we’ve been watching on TV, and now you right here, and these guys are spreading this love to you,” she said.

LaTonya Benson Admits She Even Coaches Her Son at Halftime

LaTonya doesn’t limit her involvement in Kahlil’s football career to watching from the stands or television.

She told Dunn and Dash that she studies her son’s movements closely enough to recognize what he is about to do based on his positioning.

“When I see him on the field, I know exactly what’s about to happen. I can tell the way his body is turned,” she explained.

She also revealed that she sometimes contacts him during games to offer advice.

“Hey, I probably shouldn’t say this, but even at halftime, I’m like, ‘Dude, you gotta get your butt lower. Get your butt down, man,'” she said.

LaTonya also questions his hand placement and footwork.

She explained that Kahlil already receives feedback from his coaches, but hearing the same criticism from his mother gets his attention.

“He’s gonna get it from Coach, but hearing it from, ‘Man, Mama see that?’ Yeah, Mama saw that,” she said.

LaTonya expressed confidence in her son’s ability to succeed.

“They don’t call him Bulldozer for nothing,” she said.

Chiefs Rookie Earns NFL Honor After Unexpected Rise to Starting Left Tackle

Benson’s opportunity in Kansas City came after he went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The former Indiana offensive lineman initially attended Chiefs minicamp as a tryout player without a guaranteed roster spot.

He primarily played on the right side of the offensive line in college and received opportunities at right tackle and right guard during Kansas City’s training camp.

However, an injury to expected starting left tackle Josh Simmons forced the Chiefs to make adjustments.

Benson moved to left tackle, a position he had never played in college, and took over responsibility for protecting Mahomes’ blind side.

He started all three games in September for the undefeated Chiefs and earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors.

The rookie’s performance has also included challenges in pass protection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Benson earned a 65.6 overall grade through six weeks, ranking 40th among 74 qualified offensive tackles.

His 76.7 run-blocking grade ranked 14th, while his 43.7 pass-blocking grade ranked 72nd.

Through 322 offensive snaps, Benson had allowed 12 pressures, including seven quarterback hits, but had not surrendered a sack. He also committed two penalties.

Benson is expected to continue starting after the Chiefs placed Simmons on injured reserve on Thursday, October 22.

The Chiefs will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”