Chiefs Rookie Kahlil Benson Shares Life-Changing News After Impressive NFL Start

Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive lineman Kahlil Benson announced that he and his girlfriend, Jayda, are expecting their first child.

Benson shared the news early Saturday morning, October 10, during the Chiefs’ bye week, posting a carousel of photographs on Instagram.

The announcement featured Polaroid-style pictures of the couple celebrating the pregnancy. In one photograph, a shirtless Benson held a positive pregnancy test while Jayda showed off her growing baby bump and held a sonogram.

The couple kept their announcement simple, captioning the post, “Love yours. 2027.”

The caption indicates they are expecting their baby in 2027.

Benson’s announcement comes during an eventful first NFL season for the former Indiana offensive lineman, who went from an undrafted rookie trying to earn a roster spot to becoming Kansas City’s starting left tackle.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Rookie Emmett Johnson React to Kahlil Benson’s Baby Announcement

Benson’s post drew congratulatory messages from his Kansas City teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Congrats 🙏,” Mahomes wrote in the comments.

Fellow rookie running back Emmett Johnson also responded to the news.

“Congrats fam 🙏,” Johnson wrote.

Jayda, who uses the Instagram handle @thejaydag, identifies herself as an artist and Indiana University alumna. She also maintains a separate Instagram account dedicated to her tattoos and artwork.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s sex or an exact due date in the announcement.

The personal milestone arrives shortly after Benson received one of the NFL’s top monthly honors for his performance during the opening weeks of the 2026 season.

Chiefs’ Kahlil Benson Earned NFL Honors After Unexpected Rise to Starting Left Tackle

On October 1, the NFL named Benson its Offensive Rookie of the Month for September after he started Kansas City’s first three games at left tackle.

Benson arrived in Kansas City in the spring as a rookie minicamp tryout player without a guaranteed contract.

The former Indiana standout impressed the coaching staff enough to earn more opportunities throughout the offseason and eventually made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

His path to the starting lineup changed when Josh Simmons suffered a back injury that sidelined him ahead of the regular season.

Kansas City moved Benson to left tackle, a position he hadn’t played in college.

The rookie made his first NFL start against the Denver Broncos on September 14, helping Kansas City secure a 31-10 victory.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy discussed the challenge facing Benson before his debut.

“Go play and have fun. That’s all you can say,” Bieniemy told reporters. “Yes, he is a young player. He’s going to have some good plays, he’s going to have some bad plays. But when it’s all said and done with, he just needs to go out there and play and have fun.”

Benson responded with a strong September performance.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he allowed seven quarterback pressures across 106 pass-blocking snaps during the first three games. That ranked third-fewest among NFL left tackles through the opening three weeks.

He became the first Chiefs player to win a Rookie of the Month award since linebacker Nick Bolton in October 2021.

Benson also became the first offensive lineman in the NFL to receive the monthly honor since Quenton Nelson in October 2018.

He continued starting in Kansas City’s October 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, helping the Chiefs reach 4-0 entering their bye week.

Kansas City returns to action against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18, at Arrowhead Stadium.