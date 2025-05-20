Chiefs Veteran Called Cut Candidate After Logging 8 Starts in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt put together a throwback season in 2024, starting 8 games with Isiah Pacheco sidelined.

At age 29, Hunt wasn’t all that efficient at just 3.6 yards per carry, but the Chiefs’ heavy workload approach got the job done more often than not. And Hunt finished with 728 rushing yards over 13 appearances, his highest single-season total since 2020.

Although the veteran has his shortcomings heading into his 30s, his 2024 performance was enough for Kansas City to re-sign him this spring. But will the Chiefs choose to keep Hunt on the 53-man roster in favor of younger RBs after training camp?

On May 16, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued that they may not, identifying Hunt as the Chiefs’ “best player” who could be cut.

“After he led the team in rushing last season, the Kansas City Chiefs opted to bring back Kareem Hunt on a one-year, $1.5 million deal,” Knox wrote. “However, Kansas City also signed Elijah Mitchell before drafting former SMU running back Brashard Smith — who has intrigued the front office.”

“Assuming Isiah Pacheco is back to pre-injury form, Hunt could be the odd man out,” the NFL analyst went on. “Releasing him would save Kansas City $632,353 in cap space.”

Development of Younger Chiefs RBs Could Lead to Kareem Hunt Cut

Hunt sort of is what he is at this point in his career. He’s a tough runner who can get the gritty yards, and he knows this KC system.

Having said that, he’s up there in RB age, and whether or not he makes the Week 1 roster could depend on the development of the youth behind him.

Knox mentioned Smith and Mitchell, who could certainly fill out a three-man running back room alongside Pacheco. But another key player in this discussion is FB/RB hybrid Carson Steele.

It’s easy to forget that the Chiefs’ coaching staff fell in love with Steele last summer.

In the end, Steele wasn’t ready for RB1 duties when Pacheco went down, which led to the Hunt reunion. After another year of development, however, it’s very possible Kansas City sees more value in keeping a 22-year-old Steele rather than a 30-year-old Hunt.

Mitchell is another question mark to watch this summer. The former San Francisco 49ers breakout rookie missed the entire 2024 season with injury, and he hasn’t really done all that much since his inaugural campaign in 2021.

Mitchell just turned 27 years old on May 2, and he could be competing with Hunt and Steele for that final one or two RB roster spots.

Kareem Hunt Has Become a Locker Room Favorite Inside the Chiefs Organization

One thing Hunt has going for him over Mitchell or Steele is the support of his teammates.

Superstar tight end Travis Kelce supposedly pushed for the Chiefs to re-sign Hunt this offseason, and Patrick Mahomes shared that Hunt was at his wedding after his initial release from the organization.

Locker room support and leadership are no small things in a brotherly sport like football.

If it’s a close call between Hunt and Mitchell, for example, it wouldn’t be shocking if head coach Andy Reid chose Hunt purely based on familiarity. Not just with teammates, but with the coaching staff and the playbook as well.

Hunt has made it clear that one of his top remaining goals is to win a Super Bowl before his NFL career is over. He’d like to do that with the Chiefs, but that opportunity could be robbed from him if he’s cut.