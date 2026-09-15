Andy Reid, Brett Veach Reach Milestones During Chiefs’ Week 1 Win

The Kansas City Chiefs made a statement Monday night with their emphatic 31-10 Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos.

After jumping out to a 14-7 halftime lead, Kansas City dominated the second half — outscoring Denver 17-3. The Chiefs looked like a team that was starving to get back to their winning way, and were thoroughly prepared in doing so.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach Reach Career Milestones in Week 1

As he always does, coach Andy Reid celebrated his team’s victory with his players in the locker room after the game. He was joined by general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt, and Hunt handed out the game balls.

Usually those goes to players, but in this instance Hunt handed them to Reid and Veach. Monday night’s victory marked the 150th regular season win of Reid’s tenure with the Chiefs, and the 200th of Veach’s career during his NFL tenure.

“There are a lot of guys in here that deserve a game ball today, but two very special people are celebrating milestones,” Clark told the team after the game. “Andy Reid — your 150th regular season win with the Chiefs. And it’s Brett Veach’s 200th win in the NFL.”

Andy Reid, Brett Veach Vindicated by Offseason Moves

Beyond their career milestones, Week 1’s victory had to be extra sweet for Reid and Veach due to the success of all the new talent they brough in during the offseason. It starts with running back Kenneth Walker III, who the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $43.05 million contract during free agency.

As promised, Walker was a workhorse, racking up 191 total yards on 26 touches and two touchdowns against the Broncos. Beyond Walker, Kansas City’s 2026 draft class made a great first impression. Cornerback Mansoor Delane, who the Chiefs traded up to No. 5 overall to select, snagged his first career interception on the opening drive of the game.

Defensive linemen Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas, who were first and second round picks respectively, also made big impacts. Woods racked up two tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defensed on the night — and Thomas recorded one sack, two tackles and two QB pressures. Not to be forgotten is fifth-round pick running back Emmett Johnson, who posted 68 total yards on 10 touches.