Several Chiefs Earn Recognition in NFL’s Midseason Awards

The Kansas City Chiefs are at the midway point of the 2026 season.

They are sitting at a solid 6-2 record, already having matched their win total from 2025. Plenty will change from now until the end of the season, but the Chiefs have several high-ranking candidates for season awards.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Tops Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Bill Barnwell of ESPN was in charge of determining the midseason awards. When it came to Comeback Player of the Year, Barnwell noted that Mahomes looks as good as he did since his last MVP-winning season.

“Though Kenneth Walker III has made life easier for the legendary quarterback, Mahomes has immediately returned to form as a passer, with his 7.7 yards per attempt being the most he has averaged since his last MVP campaign in 2022. He’s sixth in adjusted net yards per attempt and seventh in yards per dropback, so while he’s probably not in the thick of the MVP discussion, Mahomes looks like Patrick Mahomes. That’s an incredibly high bar to hit immediately after tearing your ACL at the end of the previous season.”

Other candidates included San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle. Barring a big setback, Mahomes should be a safe bet for the award.

Chiefs OT Kahlil Benson Leading Candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year

This one is a bit of a shocker. Although Benson has played better than most would have imagined, it’s tough for an offensive lineman to win this type of award. However, Barnwell provided some impressive statistics on Benson’s behalf.

“He has given up only two sacks and five quick pressures across eight games at left tackle, above-average numbers for a team that throws the ball as often as the Chiefs. Benson has been one-on-one on nearly 84% of his dropbacks, which is less often than Simmons (87%) was a season ago but still enough for the Chiefs to run their offense without needing to hide their left tackle. The Chiefs are also averaging 6.3 yards per carry on runs to the outside on the left side, the second-best mark in the league.”

If Benson finishes out the season as the starting left tackle, he could be at least a dark horse to win the award. However, if Simmons returns and takes back the starting role, that will take Benson out of the running.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III No. 2 Among Offensive Player of the Year Candidates

The competition for this award is stiff. Coming in behind Walker at No. 3 is Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and in front of Walker at No. 1 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Barnwell touted Walker for his big-play abilities on the ground and through the air.

“The big concern for Walker in years past had been his success rate, which was usually closer to the bottom of the league than the top, with the Seahawks trading a relative lack of efficiency for big plays. This season? Walker’s 47.8% success rate is the second-best mark in the NFL among backs with 100 carries or more, trailing only Christian McCaffrey. He has also been more of a threat as a receiver than ever, scoring four touchdowns and converting three third downs through the air.”

Walker trails Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson by eight yards for the most rushing yards in the NFL. However, Robinson has played one more game than Walker, as Atlanta has yet to have its bye week. The Chiefs square off against the Falcons on Sunday.