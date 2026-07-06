ESPN Delivers More Proof the Chiefs Fixed Their Biggest Weakness

The Kansas City Chiefs had a clear plan for roster improvements during the offseason.

It started with assembling a legitimate rushing attack, something they haven’t had in several years. The Chiefs kicked off free agency by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year contract. They followed that up by signing Emari Demercado, and drafting Emmett Johnson.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker III lands at No. 9 in ESPN’s 2026 RB Rankings

ESPN will be rolling out their positional rankings over the next two weeks, which are determined by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. They got things started with the running backs on Monday — and after being off of last year’s list, Walker came in at ninth this year.

“The reigning Super Bowl MVP is the first since Dexter Jackson (2003) to win the award and change teams the next season. After two 1,000-yard seasons in Seattle, Walker is tasked with elevating the Chiefs’ running attack. Walker appeared on nearly 60% of the ballots, with voters noting his combination of open-field vision and physicality elevating him. Walker has averaged a modest 15.2 carries per game for his career, a total that could increase in Kansas City.” —Jeremy Fowler

An anonymous AFC executive compared Walker to former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who has had plenty of success in coach Andy Reid’s offense.

“He reminds me a lot of a mix between peak Kareem Hunt and Maurice Jones-Drew,” an AFC executive said. “Dense lower body, fast enough, tough to bring down. Not sure how his game will age yet, but he should be good this year.”

When Hunt was in his prime back in 2018, Kansas City’s offense was unstoppable. Walker is currently at the top of his game and entering a dream scenario with the Chiefs. He has never played with a quarterback the caliber of Patrick Mahomes, and will be utilized to his fullest extent by Reid. The Chiefs have spent the last couple of years building a young and powerful offensive line for Walker to run behind.

Chiefs’ Offense Still Facing Question Marks

Although Kansas City’s offense should be more balanced in 2026, it still has elements of the unknown. Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL and LCL from late last season, and how long it will take him to round back into form is anyone’s guess.

The Chiefs have also been criticized for not adding more proven pass catchers. Wide receiver -Rashee Rice had a disastrous offseason with off-the-field issues and undergoing a surgical procedure on his knee. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently questioned if Rice, as well as receiver Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce, will be enough to form a formidable passing attack.