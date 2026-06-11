Chiefs Have Outlined Necessary Steps for Patrick Mahomes to Play Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated in all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

That is an incredible feat considering he is just six months removed from having surgery to repair the ACL and LCL in his left knee. Mahomes hasn’t been cleared for team work yet, but has taken part in individual drills and 7-on-7 activity.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Outlined Necessary Steps Patrick Mahomes Must Complete to Play Week 1

We are just over three months away from the Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. It is unknown whether or not Mahomes will be able to play in that game, but there is a positive feeling around the organization that he will.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremey Fowler recently revealed what the team is looking for in Mahomes’ recovery that will make them comfortable putting him out there to begin the regular season.

“Running and cutting,” Fowler said. “I’m told that’s going to be a focal point for Patrick Mahomes over the next weeks and months as he tries to get his mobility back. He was doing 7-on-7 work with the Chiefs, his hope is to get into 11-man (11-on-11) work and be cleared for contact.”

Fowler went on to say that it’s possible that Mahomes gets a trial run during the preseason, but things would have to go very well during training camp in order for that to happen.

“He would like to get a dress rehearsal run in preseason action if he can,” Fowler continued. “The team and Mahomes are both leaning into this Week 1 possibility. They are not at all shying away from it. I don’t think it’s lip service. He still has to progress like coach (Andy) Reid said, but he’s giving himself a chance to be there to take that very first snap.”

Chiefs Won’t Rush Things With Mahomes

Mahomes has roughly six weeks between now and the start of training camp to recover and get stronger. The Chiefs won’t likely take all restrictions off of him on the first day of camp. If Mahomes proves to need more time or has a setback, the team won’t hesitate to have him sit out the beginning of the regular season.

Kansas City isn’t going to risk Mahomes’ long-term future to rush him back into action. He needs to be able to withstand the long, grueling season without sustaining any further or new damage. Getting cleared from an injury via rehab and practice is one thing, but going out on the field and taking hits in live action is another.

Nobody knows how Mahomes’ knee will respond after getting hit for the first time, and multiple times afterwards. How his knee will be effected from scrambling, which is a big part of Mahomes’ game, is also unknown. The Chiefs have prepared themselves if Mahomes has a setback by acquiring Justin Fields during the offseason. Fields took all of the 11-on-11 team reps with the starting offense during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and will likely get a heavy dose of them early in training camp.