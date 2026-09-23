Chiefs Warned About Potential ‘Unsustainable’ Strategy

The Kansas City Chiefs have worked hard to change their identity on offense in 2026.

For the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback back in 2018, the Chiefs are centering their offense around the rushing attack. They signed Kenneth Walker III during the offseason to be their workhorse running back, and he has been exactly that through the first two games of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Reduce Workload of RB Kenneth Walker III

ESPN asked each of their 32 team reporters to reveal one early season surprise for their team, and explain whether or not it is sustainable. Here is what Chiefs insider Nate Taylor came up with:

Early surprise: “RB Kenneth Walker III is getting a ton of work” The Verdict: “Mirage. It’s understandable why coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wanted to put the ball in Walker’s hands early and often. Of course, Patrick Mahomes was returning from torn ligaments in his left knee, and undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson started at left tackle with Josh Simmons out because of a lower back injury. Walker, though, shouldn’t continue to have 26 to 30 touches every game. The Chiefs also should give more opportunities to rookie Emmett Johnson, who has been productive in his limited carries.”

Walker Will Continue to Get Significant Touches, but Workload Should Lighten

The Chiefs didn’t give Walker a three-year, $43.05 million contract to split carries with another back. However, they don’t want to run him into the ground and put unnecessary wear and tear on one of their most important players.

Mahomes proved during Week 2’s win over the Indianapolis Colts that he can still take a game over. He threw 47 passes on the night, completing 32 of them for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Even with a much improved rushing attack, coach Andy Reid isn’t going to shy too far away from the passing game.

As Taylor mentioned, rookie Emmett Johnson has proven worthy of cutting into Walker’s workload. Johnson has amassed 103 total yards on 14 touches this season. It’s unlikely that they will have an even split, but Johnson has proven himself reliable and should keep Walker fresh as the season unfolds.