Former Chiefs Special Teams Standout Claimed by Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs have done a lot of tweaking to the bottom half of their roster over the past few days.

Here are the new faces they have acquired, along with how they got to Kansas City:

OT Diego Pounds- Trade

OT Joshua Ezeudu- Trade

LB Jack Pyburn- Claimed

DT Bryson Eason- Claimed

RB Nate Carter– Signed

FB Ben VanSumeren- Signed

Former Kansas City Chiefs CB Kevin Knowles Claimed off Waivers by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Knowles made the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster on Sunday, but was waived when the team claimed Eason and Pyburn (ironically, Pyburn was waived by the Bucs). Kansas City certainly would have liked for Knowles to clear waivers and return to the practice squad, but knew it would be a risk given his talent.

Unsurprisingly, Knowles was indeed claimed. The Bucs needed depth at the cornerback position, so it makes sense they were the ones to snag him. Knowles signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last offseason. He made their practice squad, then was elevated to the active roster in Week 2.

Knowles appeared in 13 games total in 2025, recording 231 snaps on special teams and 82 on defense. He racked up 15 combined tackles and 2 passes defensed. Knowles was one of the best special teamers K.C. had last season, and showed some upside on defense at cornerback as well.

Notable Losses for the Chiefs During Roster Cuts

Defensive tackle Marcus Harris was waived along with Knowles. That was also surprising, as Harris impressed during training camp and preseason. However, Harris had cleared waivers, so it’s possible K.C. brings him back.

After starting four games at left tackle last season, the Chiefs cut Esa Pole — who was quickly scooped up by the Washington Commanders. The emergence of undrafted rookie free agent Khalil Benson, as well as the presence of veteran Jaylon Moore, made Pole the odd man out.

Cornerback Melvin Smith also fell short of making K.C.’s roster. He spent most of the 2025 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad. Although he flashed at times, K.C. invested a lot into the CB position during the offseason, and Smith couldn’t beat the numbers game.

The most eye-popping cut was running back Emari Demercado. The Chiefs originally signed him to back up Kenneth Walker III, but then drafted Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Johnson had a huge preseason, and second-year RB Brashard Smith stood out as a kick returner. Demercado was claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys.