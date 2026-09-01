Chiefs Acquire New RB After Losing Emari Demercado

One of the toughest cuts the Kansas City Chiefs had to make this past weekend was running back Emari Demercado.

He was ultimately the odd man out after strong preseason performances from rookie Emmett Johnson and second-year man Brashard Smith. The Chiefs hoped Demercado would clear waivers and return to their practice squad, but he was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign RB Nate Carter to Practice Squad

According to a report from Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs have added running back Nate Carter to their practice squad.

Carter entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2025, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. He made a good first impression as he made their 53-man roster, backing up Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. In seven games played with Atlanta, Carter recorded 60 rushing yards on nine carries.

Carter spent training camp and preseason with the Falcons this summer, but was unable to crack to active roster this year. He will now join Jaydn Ott as the only other running back on Kansas City’s practice squad. Carter played his college ball at UConn from 2020-2022, then at Michigan State from 2023-2024.

Examining the Chiefs’ RB Room

As mentioned above, Johnson and Smith made Kansas City’s roster over Demercado. They will both back up starter Kenneth Walker III, who the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $43.05 million contract during the offseason. Walker is expected to be a three-down workhorse back who will also contribute as a receiver.

K.C. is banking on Walker to provide more explosive plays out of the backfield than it’s had over the past several years. The next man up figures to be Johnson, who could make the argument he was the MVP of the preseason for the Chiefs after posting 26 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Smith’s offensive snaps will likely be few and far between, but he could cut into wide receiver Nikko Remigio’s reps as a kickoff and punt return specialist. Smith had multiple impressive returns during preseason, and has the speed and quick change of direction to be a difference maker.