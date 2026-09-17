Chiefs’ Starter Downgraded on Thursday’s Injury Report for Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs were back out on the practice field Thursday preparing for their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Heading into the season opener, the Chiefs knew they would be down two starters in offensive tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner. During the game against the Denver Broncos, cornerback Mansoor Delane left after the first drive with a shoulder injury.

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Downgraded to Limited on Thursday’s Injury Report

After practicing in full on Wednesday, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.

Sneed was also listed on Week 1’s injury report, but practiced in full each day. His knee injuries are well documented from the past two years, but he seems to be fully recovered despite being on the injury report. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that he was told Sneed was limited on Thursday due to load management.

L’Jarius Sneed is new to the list on Thursday, but that is load management, I’m told. https://t.co/uFACy19eZE — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 17, 2026

Sneed didn’t appear to have any restrictions against the Broncos, as he played 90% of the snaps on defense and recorded a team-high eight tackles. The Chiefs brought him back on a one-year contract worth a base value of $1.2 million. If he continues to play at the level he played at last week, that will be an absolute steal for Kansas City.

Chiefs’ Full Thursday Injury Report

Here is the full injury report for K.C. on Thursday:

OT Josh Simmons (Back)- DNP

S Chamarri Conner (Knee)- DNP

CB L’Jarius Sneed (Knee)- LP

DT Chris Jones (Calf)- LP

CB Mansoor Delane (Shoulder)- FP

DE Ashton Gillotte (Foot)-FP

DE R Mason Thomas (Hamstring)- FP

WR Rashee Rice (Knee)- FP

QB Patrick Mahomes (Knee)- FP

*DNP-Did Not Practice | LP=Limited Practice | FP=Full Practice

Simmons and Conner missed their second straight practice after not practicing at all last week. It’s probably safe to assume they will miss Week 2’s game against the Colts. Jones was added to the injury report late last week with a calf injury, but it did not prevent him from playing in Week 1.

On the positive side, Delane practiced in full for the second consecutive day. That is a great sign for him being available against Indianapolis on Sunday. Delane will look to pick up where he left off against the Broncos, when he recorded his first career interception. The Chiefs’ final injury report will be released on Friday with official game designations.