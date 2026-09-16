Defensive Star Reviving His Career in 2nd Stint With Chiefs

The offense is getting most of the spotlight from the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 31-10 Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, but the defense played great as well.

Denver’s offense was held to just 176 total yards, and managed only a single field goal in the second half. The Chiefs’ defense forced two turnovers and recorded four sacks on the night. One player who led the charge for Kansas City was a veteran who is on his second tenure with the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Looked Like His Old Self in Week 1

We weren’t sure what to expect from Sneed when the Chiefs signed him back in June. When Sneed left for the Tennessee Titans in 2024, his career became riddled with injuries, mostly revolving around his knees.

However, he now appears to be healthy and back playing at the level he was at during his first stint in Kansas City. Fox 4 News’ Harold Kuntz caught up with Sneed after the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos, and Sneed was thrilled to be back with his original team.

“It’s great to be back,” Sneed said. “Playing with guys I’m comfortable with, my coaches — who instilled everything within me. We got more work to do. We’re hungry, we know how great we are. We’re just trying to get to the end, game by game and week by week.”

L’Jarius Sneed Could Be Huge X-Factor for Chiefs’ Defense

Kansas City gave Sneed a one-year contract with a base value of $1.2 million. If he returns to the form from his previous tenure with the Chiefs, that will be an absolute steal of a deal. Sneed led the team in tackles in Week 1 with eight. He also played 90% of the snaps on defense, which proves that he is healthy.

Sneed also provides a veteran presence and leadership in a young Chiefs cornerback corps. He knows the ins and outs of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system, and can lineup anywhere on the field and produce at a high level. Kansas City’s revamped secondary appears to be a strength for the defense, which buy the pass rush more time to get to opposing quarterbacks.