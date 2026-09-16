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Defensive Star Reviving His Career in 2nd Stint With Chiefs

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Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed proved in Week 1 he is set to revive his career in his second tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 14: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Denver Broncos gets tackled after a reception against L'jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The offense is getting most of the spotlight from the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 31-10 Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, but the defense played great as well.

Denver’s offense was held to just 176 total yards, and managed only a single field goal in the second half. The Chiefs’ defense forced two turnovers and recorded four sacks on the night. One player who led the charge for Kansas City was a veteran who is on his second tenure with the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Looked Like His Old Self in Week 1

We weren’t sure what to expect from Sneed when the Chiefs signed him back in June. When Sneed left for the Tennessee Titans in 2024, his career became riddled with injuries, mostly revolving around his knees.

However, he now appears to be healthy and back playing at the level he was at during his first stint in Kansas City. Fox 4 News’ Harold Kuntz caught up with Sneed after the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos, and Sneed was thrilled to be back with his original team.

“It’s great to be back,” Sneed said. “Playing with guys I’m comfortable with, my coaches — who instilled everything within me. We got more work to do. We’re hungry, we know how great we are. We’re just trying to get to the end, game by game and week by week.”

L’Jarius Sneed Could Be Huge X-Factor for Chiefs’ Defense

Kansas City gave Sneed a one-year contract with a base value of $1.2 million. If he returns to the form from his previous tenure with the Chiefs, that will be an absolute steal of a deal. Sneed led the team in tackles in Week 1 with eight. He also played 90% of the snaps on defense, which proves that he is healthy.

Sneed also provides a veteran presence and leadership in a young Chiefs cornerback corps. He knows the ins and outs of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system, and can lineup anywhere on the field and produce at a high level. Kansas City’s revamped secondary appears to be a strength for the defense, which buy the pass rush more time to get to opposing quarterbacks.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Defensive Star Reviving His Career in 2nd Stint With Chiefs

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