L’Jarius Sneed Issues Tough 4-Word Message After Chiefs Return

The Kansas City Chiefs are running it back with L’Jarius Sneed this season after two years apart, and the former fourth-round cornerback has some very explicit goals as he returns to the franchise that drafted him in 2020.

Sneed played in 57 games, starting 54 of them, across four seasons in Kansas City. Though he never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, Sneed amassed 303 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, 40 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

His work earned him a four-year deal from Tennessee worth a total of $76.4 million. However, two injury-plagued seasons and just 12 appearances/starts later, the Titans cut ties with Sneed in March in order to save $11.4 million against the salary cap.

Now at 29 years old, Snead inked a league minimum deal of $1.215 million to rejoin the Chiefs (on top of the $3 million Tennessee must pay him in 2026) and will return to his origins in hopes of reclaiming his identity and putting his mark back on the NFL in what will be his seventh professional season.

“Reclaim who I am,” Sneed told KTLA News of his intentions in 2026.

“Not to prove anything, but to show people I am who I was,” he continued.