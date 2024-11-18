Patrick Mahomes Frustrated Over Lack of Connection With Chiefs Rookie

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s lack of connection with rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy downfield continued in Week 11. But Mahomes took the blame for a key missed deep shot against the Buffalo Bills in which Worthy couldn’t get his feet in bounds after running wide open across the field.

“It’s probably just me throwing it more in bounds to the guy that’s wide open for a touchdown… I have to be better there,” Mahomes said postgame on November 17, via Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs on SI.

The missed opportunity between Mahomes and Worthy was on a 2nd-and-10 play in the second quarter in which Worthy ran a crosser and found himself with lots of space to operate. Mahomes threw it to Worthy but led him too much toward the sideline. As a result, Worthy only got one foot in bounds.

Moments after the incompletion, a fight between a Chiefs and Bengals player broke out and offsetting penalties forced a replay of down anyway. Still, another missed deep shot between Mahomes and Worthy left Chiefs Kingdom wanting more from the two players for yet another week.

Worthy, 21, led the Chiefs in catches (four) and receiving yards (61) and also had one touchdown against the Bills.

Stats for Chiefs-Bills Week 11 Game in Buffalo

In the Week 11 loss to the Bills, which ended Kansas City’s nine-game win streak, Mahomes completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 196 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led the Chiefs’ backfield with 14 carries for 60 yards.

Buffalo QB Josh Allen completed 27-of-40 pass attempts for 262 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and was also the Bills’ leading rusher with 55 yards on the ground and had one rushing touchdown. Receiver Khalil Shakir led the team in catches (eight) and receiving yards (70).

X Users React to Chiefs’ Loss to Bills

Users on X, formerly Twitter, react to Kansas City’s loss to Buffalo in Week 11.

“Ok I’ve calmed down. A loss is never great, but we are still 9-1 and the one seed,” one person wrote. “Learn and grow from this and then we should be fine. I have faith in this team.”

“Yes I’m a sore loser, and it’ll be a long week of the national media trashing the Chiefs, but just remember: 1. Allen is 0-3 vs us in the postseason, and 2. If we fix the issues, we very well can go back to back to back,” another person wrote.

“One difference between the Bills and the Chiefs in these regular season games is that Josh Allen runs with reckless abandon. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t run like that until the postseason. Different mindset. Not an excuse, just a reality,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

“I can’t speak for the rest of #ChiefsKingdom, but regular season games rarely affect me anymore in the Mahomes/Reid era,” another person wrote. “It’s all about the playoffs for this #Chiefs team and they’ve proven they can win at home or on the road.”

“Hell of a game. Nothing to worry about,” another person wrote. “The Bills are a great team with a hell of a football player at QB. He showed why he’s an MVP caliber player. See ya in the playoffs, #BillsMafia.”