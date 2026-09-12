Chiefs Announce Significant Patrick Mahomes Update Before Broncos Game

Patrick Mahomes appears on the Kansas City Chiefs’ final Week 1 injury report with no game-status designation, clearing him to start Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

The clean bill of health closes a question that has trailed the quarterback since his left knee reconstruction last December, turning Kansas City’s opening storyline away from availability and toward protection and rust.

Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL against the Chargers on Dec. 14, then had surgery the following day, according to the Associated Press. Nine months of rehab later, he walks into Arrowhead Stadium for Monday’s opener with the reconstructed knee no longer flagged on the sheet.

“Mahomes, who had never fallen short of the postseason, much less a division title, until last season, had his worst passing season statistically since becoming the Chiefs starter in 2018,” NFL.com reported. “Denver swept Kansas City in 2025, though Mahomes missed the second tilt after he tore multiple ligaments in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Over 14 starts, Mahomes threw for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.”

Why Patrick Mahomes Was Even Listed This Week

Kansas City put Mahomes on the Thursday and Friday practice reports strictly because of the knee’s history, not because of any new setback. He took every snap as a full participant on both days, according to ESPN‘s coverage of his practice status. Clubs routinely document a surgically rebuilt joint through the midweek cycle even when the player faces no limitations, and Mahomes fell into that category the same way several teammates with old notations do.

The real concern on Kansas City’s report belonged elsewhere. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner both sat out entirely, according to KCTV5‘s rundown of Friday’s report. The Chiefs on Saturday ruled both players out for Week 1.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones joined the list Friday as limited with a calf issue, adding late uncertainty to the interior of the roster rather than the quarterback position.

Will Patrick Mahomes Play Monday Night?

Every indication out of Kansas City points to Mahomes taking the field for the 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff against the Broncos. Head coach Andy Reid said earlier in the week, “Pretty good chance Patrick will go ahead and start, unless something were to come up here in the next couple days. Most likely, he’ll be the guy that’s out there,” as quoted by comments captured by CBS Sports.

Mahomes offered his own version of confidence.

“This has always been the goal,” he said, as quoted by remarks given to the New York Post. He described spending the offseason building back to a point where he can simply be himself under center, with no scaled-back version of the offense planned. He will wear a brace on the knee, according to Bleacher Report‘s update published Thursday morning, but nothing in his workload this week suggests a cautious approach.

The lingering variable Monday is protection, not health. With Simmons sidelined, undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson is set to make his first career start at left tackle, according to NFL.com. That matchup is what decides how much time he actually gets before Denver’s pass rush closes in.