Chiefs Bring Back Preseason Standout Days After Waiving Him

The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy rounding out their roster.

They trimmed their active roster to the required 53 players on Sunday, then assembled the practice squad on Monday. Since then, the Chiefs have made several other moves to each unit — such as acquiring defensive tackle Bryson Eason, linebacker Jack Pyburn, and full back Ben VanSumeren.

Kansas City Chiefs Add DT Marcus Harris to Practice Squad Just 2 Days After Waiving Him

One of the surprising recent moves the Chiefs have made was waiving Harris, along with cornerback Kevin Knowles, to acquire Eason and Pyburn. Knowles was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, but Harris went unclaimed. That paved the way for Kansas City to bring Harris back to its practice squad on Wednesday.

Harris impressed during training camp and preseason, getting a good push against opposing offensive lines and stuffing several run plays. A seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, Harris has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs signed him to their practice squad late last season, then to a reserve/future contract in the offseason.

Chiefs Have Done Impressive Job Rebuilding DT Room

Kansas City knew it had to get star DT Chris Jones more help after asking him to overwhelmingly shoulder the load over the past few years. It started back in free agency, signing Khyiris Tonga to a three-year, $21 million contract. Tonga was a force for the Patriots last season, helping anchor a stellar defensive line all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs then selected Peter Woods with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Woods was named First-Team All-ACC with Clemson in 2025, posting 30 total tackles (3.5 for loss) and two sacks. He is highly athletic and powerful, and even drew a comparison from coach Andy Reid to NFL legend Aaron Donald.

As mentioned above, K.C. also added Eason to the roster. At 6-foot-2 and 323 pounds, Eason is a big presence along the defensive line who possesses good run-stuffing ability. In 61 total games with the Tennessee Volunteers, Eason recorded 105 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. He spent training camp and preseason with the San Francisco 49ers, but got lost in the shuffle in their talented defensive line group.