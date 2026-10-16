Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Returning to Face KC With Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs will play their third AFC West matchup of the season when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

A win would give the Chiefs a victory over every team in the division. The Chargers should play hard as they look get off the schneid of their 0-5 start. One of their players in particular could have extra motivation to play well.

Kansas City Chiefs Will Face Former Super Bowl Champ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Matchup vs. Chargers

Valdes-Scantling signed with Los Angeles just over one month ago, as the Chargers’ wide receiver corps has been hit hard with injuries. He has appeared in three games for Los Angeles this season, recording two receptions on five targets for 22 yards.

At 6-foot-4 and possessing 4.2 40-yard dash speed, Valdes-Scantling has always had tremendous upside. The Chiefs were hoping he would put it all together during his two-year tenure with the team in 2022 and 2023, but is run was inconsistent.

Valdes-Scantling’s first season in Kansas City was a solid one, as he set a career high in receptions with 42, also racking up 687 yards and two touchdowns. He actually played a big role in the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship Game in 2022, catching six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling’s second year was a roller coaster. Despite the Chiefs’ WR corps being a weakness, he wasn’t able to elevate his game and struggled with drops. However, he redeemed himself during the team’s postseason run. Valdes-Scantling snagged the game-sealing reception in the AFC Championship Game, then caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs Could be Short-Handed at WR vs. Chargers

Kansas City will be without Tyquan Thornton for most of, if not the rest of the regular season after he dislocated his ankle in Week 4. He was by far its most lethal deep threat, which could hamper the deep passing attack.

Rashee Rice has yet to practice this week and is in danger of missing Sunday’s game against Los Angeles. If he doesn’t play, the Chiefs will be down to just Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio.

They could call up a receiver from the practice squad if that’s the case. Their options are Andrew Armstrong, Omari Evans, and Justin Watson. Armstrong was a standout during preseason, and Watson played for K.C. from 2022-2024 before getting re-signed just this past week.