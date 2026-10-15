Chiefs Get More Worrying Rashee Rice News Ahead of Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss back in Week 4 when Rashee Rice had to exit the win against the Las Vegas Raiders early in the game due to a hamstring injury.

There were few updates on the team’s WR1 during the bye week, but on Wednesday it appeared that things might not be looking so great when the Chiefs announced he would not be participating in practice.

Rashee Rice Misses Practice For the Second Consecutive Day

And in Kansas City’s injury report on Thursday, it appeared that things were not looking much better as Rice was once again not participating in practice, per the team’s official social media communications.

“Josh Simmons, L’Jarius Sneed, and Peter Woods were limited in practice today.” The team posted on X. “Rashee Rice did not practice.”

At this point there has been no further confirmation or reports as to whether Rice might play on Sunday, but with two non-participations in practice on a hamstring injury, the signs are certainly pointing towards sitting the game out.

Who Will Step Up if Rashee Rice Does Not Play?

If the team are short both the 26-year old and deep threat Tyquan Thornton, that could create quite the conundrum on offense. Against the Raiders, no wide receiver caught a single pass outside of Xavier Worthy and Thornton, who did the bulk of the damage in the passing game against Las Vegas.

The rest of the slack was picked up by tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, with running backs Emmett Johnson and Kenneth Walker II also combining for 12 receiving yards.

The next men up will Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen, the latter of whom fans will be excited to finally get an in-game glimpse of after being the team’s camp darling the entire offseason.

The Chiefs may also utilize two tight end sets with Gray and Kelce more frequently against the Chargers.

Right now things are uncertain, but tomorrow’s injury report will shed much-needed light as to how the team plans to proceed with Rice.