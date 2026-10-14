Chiefs’ Undefeated Start Is Turning Heads Around the NFL

Not many people had the Kansas City Chiefs getting off to a 4-0 start in 2026.

There were several concerns around the team entering the season. The Chiefs have silenced most of them, though they are not without a few issues. Kansas City will look to move to 5-0 this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Insiders Believe Kansas City Chiefs Have the Most Sustainability of All Remaining Undefeated Teams

ESPN analysts Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano discussed their latest NFL intel heading into Week 6. Among the topics was which remaining undefeated team has the most confidence from insiders around the league. The Chiefs were the majority answer.

“The Chiefs’ running game has been a revelation with Kenneth Walker III. Patrick Mahomes looks more comfortable by the week on his surgically repaired knee. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is as stingy as usual. The Chiefs are light at receiver, but a pass-catching trio of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy is plenty viable. (Rice is out with a hamstring issue but will be back.) Basically, the Chiefs are the team with the fewest concerns out of the group.”

Kansas City is the last unbeaten team in the AFC. Over in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are both undefeated at 5-0. The Chiefs will play the 49ers at home in Week 16, but are not scheduled to face Minnesota this season.

Another Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl Could Be on the Horizon

Most would agree that the Vikings are the weakest of the three. They definitely have a stout defense, but rank 27th in the NFL in total offense. San Francisco looks like a complete team, and has impressively persevered through a long list of injuries to key players.

Most power rankings have the Chiefs and 49ers as the top two teams in the league. They could be on a collision course for another Super Bowl matchup. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV during the 2019 season, then again in Super Bowl LVIII during the 2023 season 25-22.

The Chiefs have also had the 49ers’ number during the regular season. They have beaten San Francisco in each of their last three regular season matchups, the most recent being a 28-18 victory in Week 7 of the 2024 season. If the two do meet in the Super Bowl again, it will be only three-time Super Bowl matchup in history, alongside the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.