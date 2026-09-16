Chiefs’ Ex-Super Bowl Champ Signs With Rival Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs may see an old friend when the take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

According to a report from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the Chargers.

The move makes sense for Los Angeles, as it just placed WR KeAndre Lambert on injured reserve. Ladd McConkey, the Chargers’ top WR, is also dealing with a rib injury — which has been labeled as “day-to-day.” Valdes-Scantling spent training camp and preseason with the Dallas Cowboys before getting released as part of final roster cuts.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Had Unique Tenure With the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million contract in 2022. At 6-foot-4 and possessing 4.2 40-yard dash speed, Valdes-Scantling has always had tremendous upside. The Chiefs were hoping he would put it all together while he was with them, but that didn’t happen.

Valdes-Scantling’s first season in Kansas City was a solid one, as he set a career high in receptions with 42, also racking up 687 yards and two touchdowns. He actually played a big role in the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship Game in 2022, catching six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling’s second year with Kansas City in 2023 was a roller coaster. He came under fire for dropping several passes, and even his effort was coming into question. The Chiefs’ WR corps was a weakness that season, and Valdes-Scantling wasn’t able to elevate his game. However, he redeemed himself during the team’s postseason run. He snagged the game-sealing reception in the AFC Championship Game, then caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs Still Looking for Stability at WR in 2026

Consistency out of the WR corps is something the Chiefs are still struggling to find. Valdes-Scantling left K.C. after the 2023 season, paving the way for Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to revamp the position. Unfortunately, both have had significant injury issues, and Rice has also had legal trouble off the field.

The Chiefs are banking on those two to remain healthy in 2026 and take their games to the next level. Another WR they are hoping to develop is Tyquan Thornton, who has proven himself as a deep threat, but needs to round-out his game. Rookie Cyrus Allen garnered a lot of hype during the offseason, but still has to prove himself in regular season play.