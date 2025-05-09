Surprising Chiefs Trade Candidate Emerges After the NFL Draft

As always, it’ll be a competitive training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, and that could mean one or two unexpected trades just before the roster cutdown.

After the NFL draft, the team of writers at Pro Football Network believes veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown could end up being one of those surprising departures. They explained why within a document shared with Heavy on Chiefs, reasoning:

Hollywood Brown was our main pre-draft trade candidate for the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s no reason to move off that stance after the defending AFC champs picked Jalen Royals, a true X receiver who could displace Brown. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy should eat up most of the snaps in the slot and flanker positions, with JuJu Smith-Schuster tapping in for some slot work. Brown would seemingly be the favorite over the rookie Royals to play X receiver snaps. However, Brown was essentially out of the mix in the playoffs (five catches on 13 targets), and only received a one-year deal in free agency. There’s a scenario where Royals adds a vertical contested catch element that Brown can’t replicate, squeezing Hollywood out of the rotation yet again. He’s likely the No. 4 target right now anyways with Rice, Worthy, and Travis Kelce ahead of Brown in the pecking order. If Royals flashes with his camp and preseason reps, Brown could easily be on the move.

According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs could shed over $3.794 million in cap space if they find a trade partner for Brown before Week 1.

Chiefs Are Better Off Keeping Hollywood Brown Amid Rashee Rice Uncertainty

Although Royals certainly could emerge this summer — having already been billed as one of the NFL’s top draft steals of 2025 — it’s hard to see Kansas City selling off Brown after training camp.

Heading into the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs still don’t know if Rice will be suspended. And if he is, for how long?

That uncertainty is one of the main reasons they brought back Brown and Smith-Schuster in the first place, and the presence of Royals shouldn’t be enough to change that.

KC has also talked a lot about the potential of Rice, Brown, Worthy and Kelce all lining up next to each other at one time. Then they doubled down on turning that dream into a reality when they offered Brown a redo-type contract in free agency.

Finally, and this is perhaps the most likely reason the Chiefs won’t trade Brown, head coach Andy Reid rarely throws his first-year wide receivers straight into the fire.

Reid did trust Worthy with a lot more snaps than the average KC rookie WR, but it was more out of necessity after injuries to Rice and Brown. That’s not to say Royals won’t pick up the offense in year one, but he’s probably more of a preemptive 2026 replacement for Brown that will be eased in over time.

Chiefs WR Jalen Royals Headed to NFL’s Rookie Premier

On May 8, KC Sports Network host Hayley Lewis relayed that Royals will be representing the Chiefs organization at the 2025 NFL Rookie Premier.

“The NFLPA has announced the 42 players headed to the 2025 Rookie Premiere — and the Chiefs are keeping the tradition alive,” Lewis posted on X. “KC’s 4th-round pick, WR Jalen Royals, is set to represent at this year’s event, marking the fifth straight season the Chiefs send a wideout.”

Per Lewis, the previous KC representatives in recent years were Worthy, Rice, Skyy Moore, Cornell Powell, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman.

According to the NFLPA website, the Rookie Premier brings together “42 rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft for their first major business immersion.”

“Co-hosted by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and NFL Players Inc., the event introduces these rising stars to the commercial side of professional football, setting the stage for future endorsement success and financial empowerment,” the website continues.

2025 marks the 31st annual Rookie Premier event, and it will take place in Los Angeles from May 14–17.