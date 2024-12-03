Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Sends 4-Word Promise Amid News of ‘Return’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown excited the fanbase with a December 2 social media message on X.

“That work gone show.. ⏳” Brown promised his followers on Monday of Week 14, following a December 1 report that he is “nearing” a return.

In a little over an hour, this post already has over 2,000 likes and nearly 70,000 views.

NFL Insider Says Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Could Return in Week 16 or 17

In case you missed it, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted an article updating fans on Brown’s recovering on Sunday of Week 13 (December 1).

“More help is on the way for the Kansas City Chiefs offense,” Rapoport began.

Continuing: “Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, the electric wide receiver who was among the biggest acquisitions of the 2024 offseason, is expected back soon from his preseason shoulder injury, and sources say it’s likely that he plays before the regular season ends.

“Brown has an appointment in Week 15 with his surgeon to potentially gain final clearance, per sources. At that point, if all goes as well as it has been, he’s expected back on the practice field and could even play in Weeks 16 or 17.”

It’s also possible that Brown returns just before the playoff run in Week 18.

“While Kansas City has managed to stack wins this season, they’ve done so with just the 10th-best scoring offense (24.1 points per game) and the 15th-best total offense (341.6 yards per game),” Rapoport reminded within his article. “An infusion of big-play potential with Brown would help an offense that has seen its fair share of struggles.”

Once healthy, Brown would join a KC WR corps led by DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman.

The former 1,000-yard playmaker has been sidelined since August with a sternoclavicular shoulder joint injury that required surgery.