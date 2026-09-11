Chiefs Could Reunite With Former Defender Who Was Waived by Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs are always looking for roster improvements.

They also value familiarity. The Chiefs have a reputation for bringing back their former players when they have the opportunity. That is especially true for young guys who haven’t reached their full potential yet.

Kansas City Chiefs Could Eye Reunion With CB Melvin Smith Jr.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Tennessee Titans have signed cornerback Jaylon Jones, and waived Smith as the corresponding move. The Titans claimed Smith off waivers just a few weeks ago. Smith spent all of training camp and preseason with the Chiefs, but sustained a rib injury in the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent during the 2025 offseason. He impressed enough to make the practice squad, where he spent most of the season. Smith was promoted to the 53-man roster in Week 17, but was inactive for each of the final two regular season games.

If Smith clears waivers, it makes sense for the Chiefs to bring him back to the practice squad. He impressed yet again during camp and preseason this year, but got lost in the numbers game in Kansas City’s rebuilt cornerback group. The only other cornerbacks on the practice squad are Kader Kohou and D’Arco Perkins-McAllister.

Chiefs Banking on Young Talent in CB Group

Some believe the Chiefs took a massive risk rebuilding their cornerback corps, but the potential upside is huge. K.C. traded up to the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Mansoor Delane, who was largely considered the top CB prospect. Delane was impressive during his limited preseason action.

Starting opposite him will be second-year man Nohl Williams. As a rookie, Williams recorded 48 total tackles (four for loss), seven passes defensed, and one sack on 457 snaps played. He has been a popular choice among NFL analysts as a breakout player in 2026.

Behind Williams and Delane are L’Jarius Sneed, Kristian Fulton, Chris Roland-Wallace, and Jadon Canady. Sneed and Fulton are veterans, but still in their 20s. Canady is a rookie who should be in the rotation at nickelback. Roland-Wallace is entering his third season, and projects to have a nickel/safety hybrid role.