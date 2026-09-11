Chiefs Named Potential Landing Spot for Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ wide receiver corps are entering the 2026 season with several question marks.

Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) are both coming off of surgical procedures during the offseason. Although they are both now healthy, their injury histories can’t be ignored. Rice also has had several well-documented off-the-field issues. Tyquan Thornton is looking to prove he can be more than just a deep threat, and Cyrus Allen needs regular season experience.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Potential Trade Partner for WR Jerry Juedy

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently identified his top 10 trade candidates as we enter Week 1 of the 2026 season. Among them is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a former first-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020.

“The Browns used early draft picks on wide receivers K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, which could push Jeudy out of the long-term plan. Jeudy had a down year in 2025, along with the rest of the Browns’ offense. However, he was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and is still only 27 years old. He should interest receiver-needy teams, and his $1.5 million base salary for 2026 is extremely team-friendly.”

Denver traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in 2024, and he went on to have the best year of his career — recording 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. His number regressed in 2025, but a lot of the blame for that can be placed on the Browns’ poor quarterback play.

Jeudy Could Quickly Emerge for the Chiefs if They Acquire Him

The Chiefs haven’t had a 1,000-yard wide receiver since Tyreek Hill in 2021. Jeudy is just two years removed from one, and still has plenty of upside to do it again. He has also eclipsed at least 600 yards in five of his six NFL seasons. Adding someone with his experience and track record would be a wise move by Kansas City.

Jeudy possesses a nice blend of size and speed, making him a good fit for the Chiefs’ offense. Acquiring Jeudy would suddenly give K.C. a well-rounded receiving corps, and solid depth if the injury bug creeps back. Jeudy could likely be had for a mid-round draft pick, and as Knox pointed out — his contract is very affordable.