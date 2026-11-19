The Kansas City Chiefs are set to move to a new home in 2031.

As announced back in late 2025, the Chiefs are moving across the state line from Missouri to Kansas to play in a brand new $3 billion stadium. It will be located in Wyandotte County near the Kansas Speedway.

Kansas City Chiefs Reveal New Stadium Renderings Featuring Hosting NCAA’s Final Four

With team president Mark Donovan in attendance, the Kansas Sports Facility Authority revealed four new pictures of the Chiefs’ new stadium and its surroundings. The first image reveals an outside shot of the stadium. The biggest change from their current home — Arrowhead Stadium — is that the new venue will be a dome. The roof will not be retractable, but will be transparent.

The second image was the inside of the stadium hosting the NCAA’s Final Four. That, of course, is something that the current outdoor Arrowhead Stadium can’t host. The Chiefs have been adamant about the new stadium having the ability to draw significant events year around. The Final Four is often held in domed football stadiums.

The third image features a walkway outside of the stadium with shops and restaurants. Unlike the current Arrowhead, the Chiefs will be able to build things outside and around the new stadium. The final image is an indoor shot of what gameday will look like. The team has vowed to keep the spirit of Arrowhead in the new venue, which will hold 70,000 seats.

Chiefs Still Pondering New Stadium Name

Back in September, owner Clark Hunt stated that the new stadium will most likely not have “Arrowhead” in the name.

“I don’t think we’ll call it Arrowhead, but we wanted to make sure there were enough elements in the design that reminds every fan who has attended a game at Arrowhead about what a great stadium that is,” Hunt said. “We really want to honor the legacy of Arrowhead and we know how important Arrowhead is to our fans.”

Although the stadium won’t have “Arrowhead” in the name, the facility as a whole could. Mark Donovan went on to thank the Kansas Sports Facility Authority for its work so far, and there is still plenty to be brainstormed and determined.

“Thank you again for your willingness to serve and for the important role you will play,” Donovan said. “We have a remarkable opportunity to create something truly special, and we could not be more excited about what lies ahead.”