Chiefs’ Clark Hunt Announces Big Change Amid Stadium Plans

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to receive a brand new stadium in 2031.

They will be moving from the iconic Arrowhead Stadium, which in on the Missouri side, over to Kansas in Wyandotte County. The Chiefs released the first renderings of the project back in July. The major difference between the current stadium and the new one is that the new will be a dome.

Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Reveals New Stadium Will Likely Not Feature the Name ‘Arrowhead’

While promoting the Chiefs’ yearly tradition of handing out flags to celebrate the new season on Thursday, Hunt spoke to Fox4 News about a variety of topics. The biggest, however, was revealing that the new stadium will most likely not have “Arrowhead” in the name.

“I don’t think we’ll call it Arrowhead, but we wanted to make sure there were enough elements in the design that reminds every fan who has attended a game at Arrowhead about what a great stadium that is,” Hunt said. “We really want to honor the legacy of Arrowhead and we know how important Arrowhead is to our fans.”

Chiefs Will Replicate Many Things From Current Arrowhead Stadium to New Stadium

Most fans were hoping the Chiefs would be able to integrate “Arrowhead” into the new stadium name, but it looks like that won’t be happening. However, as the first renderings have shown, there is an emphasis on bringing many of the elements of the current Arrowhead Stadium to the new one.

Arrowhead’s size and shape will be among the things that are replicated. The new stadium won’t be quite as big, as it will hold roughly 70,000 seats — which is about 6,000 less than Arrowhead. Even though the new stadium will be a dome, it will see-through so the Chiefs can continue their military flyover traditions.

Other similarities will include the drum deck and the Chiefs Ring of Honor. Hunt went on to say that the goal is for the new stadium to “last 50 or 60 years” and “help us host big events, like a Super Bowl, in Kansas City or a World Cup when it comes back.” Although the stadium’s name won’t have “Arrowhead” in it, the name of the complex is sits in could.