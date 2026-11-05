Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy Amid Legal Battles: Report

In a bizarre turn of events, top Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice filed for bankruptcy in a federal court on Wednesday, adding to the frenzy swirling around him as the Chiefs reach the midway point of their season.

According to ESPN reporters Nate Taylor and Michael Rothstein, Rice filed in the Northern District of Texas bankruptcy court, claiming more than $3.45 million in outstanding debts. Over $2.1 million of those debts, according to Rice, are related to several plaintiffs suing him in civil lawsuits. Some of those have already been settled, while others are still waiting trial.

Rice faced (or is still facing, in some cases) a series of lawsuits related to a high-speed crash near Dallas in 2024 that involved multiple vehicles. Additionally, his ex-girlfriend alleges that he assaulted her repeatedly over the course of their two-year relationship. Rice served a six-game suspension his role in the multi-car accident as a member of the Chiefs in 2025.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s Bankruptcy Filing Details

Despite being slated to make over $1.5 million in his 2026 base salary alone, Rice’s filing states that he has just $13,640 in his personal checking accounts, in addition to $677,054 in personal assets (with $421,825 of that being “deferred compensation”), per ESPN.

ESPN says the filing claims that Rice’s largest creditor is still owed $979,837 as a result of a settlement regarding the crash. He is also still disputing some of the debts, including a combined $900,000 between crash victims and his ex-girlfriend.

Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a status intended for “individuals who have financial difficulty preventing them from paying their debts and who are willing to allow their non-exempt property to be used to pay their creditors,” according to the bankruptcy filing. $39,241 of Rice’s assets were described as “nonexempt” in the filing.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Receiver Need Grows Stronger

The Chiefs have been repeatedly connected to wide receivers on the trade market. Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton have struggled to stay healthy, and even when available haven’t made the desired impact. Meanwhile, promising young receivers like Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen haven’t produced enough to keep this Chiefs offense afloat.

As a result, Kansas City could be active ahead of the trade deadline. Some potential targets include Colts WR Josh Downs, Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks, Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, Titans WR Calvin Ridley, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, and Browns WR Jerry Jeudy.

The Chiefs need more production from their wide receiver corps if they are to be a serious threat in the playoffs as they have in years past. Rice can be a big part of that, but outside help may also be brought in.