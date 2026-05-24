Chiefs Received All-Pro Tip Before Drafting Rookie RB Emmett Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs may have secured the steal of the 2026 NFL Draft, as the news came in that they selected Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson at pick No. 161. But this selection wasn’t made without a little tip from ex-NFL All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew.

“[Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric] Bieniemy calls me. My guy,” Jones-Drew revealed while appearing on the “89” podcast.

“[Bieniemy’s] like, ‘Hey, bro, I see these running back lists, what’s going on?’ And he’s like, ‘Who do you like?’ I was like, ‘Bro, I love Nebraska. I love Nebraska,’” Jones-Drew said, telling the story.

“I said, ‘Emmett Johnson from Nebraska.’ And see, here goes a little history for you. When I was coming out of college, it was a bunch of us, right? I had such a good year that they created a position for All-American that year, so I could be All-American because I was returning kicks and punts. Three different ways, right? I had returned punts and kicks for touchdowns, I had receiving touchdowns, and I had rushing touchdowns. But that’s like, no one really did that. Like Reggie Bush did it a little bit, but it was really like not many others did it. So, when I go back, and I look, Emmett Johnson won that same award.”

The moral of the story is: Johnson impressed Jones-Drew in a big way. In turn, he told his old pal Bieniemy that, and the Chiefs clearly agreed, taking Johnson in round five.

To round out this interesting piece of behind-the-scenes info, Jones-Drew noted that Bieniemy texted him as Kansas City was turning in the draft card for Johnson.

“Hey, got your guy,” the former running backs coach messaged. Moments later, Jones-Drew saw “Emmett Johnson” on the television in front of him.

Emmett Johnson’s Skill Set Provides Chiefs With True Dual-Threat Weapon Out of the Backfield

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Reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker is a tremendous running back, but he’s not known for his ability as a pass-catcher. It’s one of the few weaknesses in the free agent signing’s game, but Johnson does not share that same affliction.

“When I watched Nebraska versus UCLA, who beat Penn State… he torched us in both the running game and the passing, I think he had 100 [rushing yards] and 100 [receiving yards] against us,” Jones-Drew told NFL insider James Palmer and ex-NFL star Steve Smith Sr. on the “89” podcast.

“To me, the last person I saw that have to have 100 and 100 in college was Joe Mixon,” the former star RB continued. “You’re talking about a kid who has the ability to play running back [and] be a valuable option out of the backfield.”

Jones-Drew went on to praise Johnson’s “contact balance” as he bounces off tacklers down the field.

“It seems like when people try to tackle him… they fall off of him,” he explained. That’s something to be excited about if you’re the Chiefs.

Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson Can Make Immediate Rookie Impact

Paired with Walker, Johnson could make an immediate impact as a change-of-pace and pass-catching RB that plays on third-and-longs. Head coach Andy Reid may also draw up some specific plays to get the rookie involved in the passing game.

Heading into the draft, new Chiefs signing Emari Demercado appeared poised to take on this role, and he still might out of the gates. But Johnson has the perfect skill set for the job once he gets accustomed to the NFL and Reid’s playbook.

Of course, Demercado is learning this offense, too, so it’s possible Johnson overtakes him right away.

Either way, bet on the rookie out of Nebraska having an immediate impact in year one.