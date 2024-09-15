Chiefs Hit With 3 Separate Week 1 Fines Totaling Over $110K: Report

The NFL fined the Kansas City Chiefs multiple times after their Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed each financial penalty on September 14.

“The NFL fined the Chiefs organization $100,000 and TE Peyton Hendershot $5,472 for a sideline shove that drew the ire of Ravens LB Roquan Smith in last week’s kickoff game, per sources,” Pelissero posted initially. Adding that “Hendershot plans to appeal” his fine.

Later, he also clarified that “Roquan Smith wasn’t fined for his contact with Patrick Mahomes on the play, but the NFL did fine him $16,883 for unnecessary roughness on a different play — a horse collar tackle in the first quarter.”

Additionally, Pelissero noted a third KC fine on X.

“The NFL fined Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco $5,582 for unnecessary roughness on this play in last week’s kickoff game,” he said. Sharing video of the aforementioned incident.

Pelissero explained that “the league continues to crack down on lowering the head to initiate contact.” He also reminded that “no flag was thrown” on this play.

Insider Explains Massive Chiefs Fine After ‘Sideline Shove’

After informing fans of the $100,000 fine, Pelissero followed up with more detail as to why this likely occurred.

“The NFL has cracked down in recent years on inactive players and other sideline personnel getting involved in altercations with active players,” the insider wrote.

Continuing: “The league sent a memo to clubs on Aug. 7 reminding them in part: ‘The Playing Rules of the National Football League, and the 2024 Policy Manual for Member Clubs — Game Operations prohibits non-player personnel (e.g., coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security personnel) and non-participant players (e.g., inactive players, practice squad players) from making unnecessary physical contact with, or taunting or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, Game Officials, or representatives of the League.’”

As for why the Chiefs organization was fined so much, rather than Hendershot himself, Pelissero quoted one final section of said memo.

“Clubs are responsible for the conduct of their players and other club personnel throughout the game day period,” the memo read. “NFL Football Operations will enforce these policies and assess accountability measures on both individuals and clubs as appropriate, which may include ejection, fines and/or suspensions without pay.”

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown ‘Not Expected’ to Return for 2024 Regular Season: Report

There was another big Chiefs story on the evening of September 14.

“Breaking: Chiefs WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, who was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a shoulder injury that requires surgery, is not expected to play in the 2024 regular season, sources tell @AdamSchefter,” ESPN reported.

If true, this wouldn’t be all that surprising. While addressing the media on September 13, head coach Andy Reid wasn’t willing to acknowledge that Brown might be done for the year, but he wouldn’t say he wasn’t either.

“Everybody’s a little different, and this [injury], there are not a lot of these that we have information on,” the Chiefs HC said. “So, we’ve just got to ride it out and see how long it takes.”

“It’s not going to be weeks — more like months,” Reid went on. “And so, we’ll see where that takes us in this process. But that’s the information we have, and we’re just going to have to hold tight on [if it’s a season-ending injury].”

Even if Brown were to miss the entire regular season, there’s still a chance that he could return for a playoff run considering ESPN specifically mentioned the “regular season” in their report.