Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends 5-Word Message to Fans Ahead of 3-Peat Bid

Kansas City Chiefs rookies reported to training camp on July 16, as did superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

With practices set to begin in the coming days and weeks — and non-QB veterans set to report on Saturday, July 20 — football is officially in the air and Mahomes had a message for his fanbase ahead of the attempt at a three-peat.

“Let’s get it! 💪🏽 Chiefs Kingdom,” Mahomes posted on X on the morning of July 16, hash tagging the latter two words to address the fans. The hype message drummed up over 8,000 likes in roughly six hours’ time.

It also let everyone know that in an era of holdouts and contract disputes, Mahomes is locked in on the ultimate goal as usual. And that ultimate goal is yet another Super Bowl title.

1 NFL Voter Ranked Bills QB Josh Allen Higher Than Patrick Mahomes in ESPN Poll

As he does every offseason, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has been surveying executives, coaches and scouts around the league to rank the top 10 players at every position.

Needless to say, it was no shock when Mahomes was placed first for the quarterback position, but it was somewhat surprising that the poll was not unanimous considering the Chiefs’ dominance in recent years. One lone voter chose Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen over Mahomes, according to Fowler. A bold take considering Allen has yet to best Mahomes in the playoffs.

Despite that outlier, Allen only ranked third overall by average top 10 position — just behind Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

“Allen’s blend of brilliance and inconsistency has left voters with mixed feelings,” the insider noted. “He received the only first-place vote that didn’t go to Mahomes — yet was outside of the top five for several voters.”

Ironically, that lack of consistency is probably the difference between the two signal-callers as players. Mahomes always seems to come through, no matter who or what is happening around him, while Allen hasn’t always delivered in the biggest of moments.

“When it’s late in a meaningful game and Mahomes is playing, you just know he’s going to find a way to win,” an NFC executive told Fowler. “That’s the stage he’s at that a lot of the greats get to — they figure out how to win the game and get it done. The game’s slowed down for him in that way.”

‘High-Ranking NFL Official’ Jokes That Patrick Mahomes Can Still Improve as QB

There was one other quote that Fowler highlighted in the blurb about Mahomes, and it’s somewhat terrifying if you’re a fan or employee of another NFL franchise.

“What’s funny is [Mahomes] can still improve,” a high-ranking NFL official told Fowler. “He’s never truly improved his footwork since he’s been in the league. It hasn’t mattered because he’s so good.”

Now, “never” is strong word. Perhaps, technically speaking, Mahomes could still stand to improve his footwork, but he has certainly worked at all of his faults since entering the league.

That’s what makes him one of the best to ever sling it — his unwavering determination and his attention to detail. Similar to most of the top quarterbacks of all-time.

When you’re chasing greatness, there are no shortcuts. Mahomes is aware of that, and as Fowler pointed out, that’s led him to become “one of three players in NFL history with three Super Bowls and two MVPs, joining Tom Brady and Joe Montana, quarterbacks who needed 11 and 12 years, respectively, to reach the feat.”