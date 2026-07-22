Chiefs Rookie WR Put on Notice Ahead of Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs added two Cincinnati Bearcats wide receivers on draft weekend, selecting Cyrus Allen and signing UDFA Jeff Caldwell, but the two rookies have had opposite starts to their NFL careers ahead of training camp and the 2026 preseason.

According to the latest news and rumors ahead of Chiefs camp, Allen has looked like a potential diamond in the rough despite his fifth-round status. Caldwell, on the other hand, has struggled to make a name for himself so far.

Labeled an athletic freak out of college, Caldwell has all the physical traits to make it in the NFL. However, his game is far less refined than his collegiate teammate, Allen, who is known for his polished route-running and ball skills.

Those scouting reports appear pretty accurate after OTAs and minicamp, but perhaps Caldwell can flip the script this August.

Chiefs Insider Says Jeff Caldwell ‘Hasn’t Really Stood Out’ Ahead of Training Camp & the Preseason

During a July interview with 32BeatWriters, KSHB 41 Chiefs media member and producer Nick Jacobs was very honest about what he saw from Caldwell this spring.

“Caldwell hasn’t really stood out yet,” Jacobs began, putting the rookie on notice.

“I mean heightwise, he’s obviously the tallest receiver there,” the KC reporter continued. “He looks like a tight end in terms of height, but in terms of him kind of separating himself right now, that hasn’t necessarily occurred.”

Jacobs did note that taking reps with the backup quarterbacks probably didn’t help Caldwell’s performance throughout the spring, but not playing with Patrick Mahomes can also be seen as a bad sign, per Jacobs.

“If he’s not getting involved with Patrick Mahomes yet and he’s not up there in that hierarchy of skill set and being able to work with a guy like him, then it’s kind of a moot point about what his potential could be right now. Then you’re just looking more at a practice squad potential on that front,” the beat reporter concluded.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like Caldwell is a serious threat to make the Week 1 roster. Of course, there’s still time for the undrafted 6-foot-5 wideout to change that.

Can Kansas City Chiefs Draft Pick Cyrus Allen Continue to Impress After OTAs & Minicamp News?

While Caldwell still has a long way to go to make the 53-man roster, Allen already feels like a lock to secure a spot. Draft capital does factor in, so Allen’s fifth-round status does help his case, but nothing is guaranteed at the NFL level.

Still, Allen has seized the opportunity far more than Caldwell early on.

“As a route-runner, [Allen is] already there in terms of what the Chiefs need,” Jacobs told 32BeatWriters, regarding the fifth-round rookie. “I think that’s what’s going to get him on the football field quicker than most rookies have for the Chiefs.”

“From a route-running perspective, [Allen’s] already where I know they would want him to be, to be able to see the football field,” he went on. “Now the question becomes, as training camp rolls around, the pads come on, can he take the hit? Does he have those double-catches at all whenever he potentially could take the hit? He sees that [a defender] is about ready to put a shoulder pad in his ribs. How does he do then? That’s [the] physical toughness aspect to decide.”

As Jacobs noted, physicality will be Allen’s biggest challenge going forward. Smaller, quicker wide receivers tend to flash more during OTAs because there’s less contact.

Fans have seen pass-catchers dominate the spring only to fizzle out in the summer many times. Will Allen be the next to disappoint?

“He’s already got a little bit of that short-area quickness [and] lateral explosiveness that you kind of want from a guy who may be working inside,” Jacobs stated. “So, Cyrus is a guy that I’m intrigued to see when the pads come on, what he can be.”

It will be interesting to follow the daily Chiefs training camp news to see how Caldwell and Allen progress.