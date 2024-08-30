Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Tyrann Mathieu Praises KC Rookie

Tyrann Mathieu may no longer be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but he’s still showing love to the KC organization.

When Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the media on August 29, he mentioned that Mathieu texted him about a certain standout rookie in Kansas City.

“It’s funny. I was at home watching some preseason games after we got done playing one night and I think I just randomly texted Tyrann Mathieu just to check in and say hi,” Veach said. “And we were exchanging texts and he kind of ended it with — ‘And 21’s a stud.’”

Referring to No. 21, aka fourth-round safety Jaden Hicks. Of course, the three-time first-team All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion would know something about “stud” safeties.

“So, I think it’s not just apparent to us [how well Hicks played],” Veach continued. “But even the league’s taking notice. And a guy like Tyrann Mathieu, he sets the standard there so when he’s sitting there watching games — and we’re not talking Chiefs, we’re just exchanging texts about families and what have you — so when he mentions it, I think it’s kind of taken the same way by the rest of the league.”

“He’s done a great job and again, we’re excited for him and where his future can go,” the Chiefs GM concluded on Hicks.

Tyrann Mathieu & Jaden Hicks Exchange Posts on Social Media

After the media shared Veach’s remarks on X, Mathieu caught wind of it and responded.

“The kid can play! He will be around a while,” the former KC star weighed in publicly.

Not long after, the Chiefs rookie replied with a brief but humble quote post. Writing, “🤝🤝,” or two handshakes. Which is typically a show of mutual respect.

Hicks has a long way to go before he accomplishes what Mathieu has, but he’s on the right path.

“I think you guys [have] seen it at practice early on at OTAs. [Hicks] wasn’t one of those guys that we drafted, and he had some ups and downs and then he started making plays,” Veach stated earlier in the press conference. “I think from the time he stepped on the field here he had a good grasp of things. And then that kind of translated right into the training camp.”

The GM also acknowledged that Hicks stood out immediately during the preseason opener.

“He’s continued to grow and develop, and I think he’s on track to have a special career here,” Veach said. “I think he’s going to have a big role on this defense.”

Chiefs Safety Jaden Hicks Has Lived up to Early Hype

Hicks was immediately hyped as a sleeper selection after the draft. So far, he’s lived up to those lofty expectations.

During the preseason, Hicks displayed an instinctual nose for the football on both defense and special teams. He finished the three outings with 14 total tackles and 2 pass breakups according to Football Database, but the eye test separated the safety from other Chiefs prospects.

Hicks completed shoestring open-field tackles, was often well-positioned in pass coverage and was the first man down the field on punt return coverage too. He looked like an all-purpose weapon for coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Toub, plain and simple, and he’s still only 22 years old.

Patrick Mahomes said it best during the draft when he posted: “I love Veach man!” It looks like the Chiefs general manager has done it again.