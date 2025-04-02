Chiefs Taking Closer Look at ‘Explosive’ WR Likened to Jaylen Waddle: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs may not be done adding to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ new and improved wide receiver corps in 2025.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on April 2, “[Texas Longhorns] wide receiver Isaiah Bond is scheduled to visit” the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Fowler also noted scheduled visits with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans which will start “next week,” per his sources.

“The speedy Texas playmaker, a Georgia native, will also visit the [Atlanta] Falcons for a local pro day,” the insider continued.

Bond is an interesting prospect because many analysts feel he has yet to reach his true potential.

“Fluid, fast and untapped. Bond played decoy for the betterment of Texas’ offense but clearly has the talent to take on a more focused, productive role,” NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein scouted ahead of the draft, comparing him to Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle.

“[Bond is] a capable route-runner, has good hands and can play wide or from the slot,” the analyst went on. “An offense should feed him a heavier diet of shallow crossers, deep digs and quick-game throws, allowing him to make magic with the ball in his hands and add to their chunk play total.”

That profile of versatility and dynamic yards after catch ability sound like the perfect fit for head coach Andy Reid’s offense, so it’s no surprise Kansas City is taking a closer look.

“Bond is an explosive athlete with above-average skill,” Zierlein concluded. “He simply needs more targets to reach his potential. He’s well-suited to the NFL game and could become a very good pro within his first three seasons.”

Potential Chiefs Draft Target Isaiah Bond ‘Would Thrive in a Timing-Oriented Offense’

As mentioned above, Bond has the feel of a really nice scheme fit with Reid and Mahomes. Think elements of Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and Xavier Worthy all wrapped into one prospect.

The 33rd Team’s lead NFL draft analyst Kyle Crabbs credited Bond with “surreal short-area agility and explosiveness to change directions and create space,” as well as “desirable open field speed and initial acceleration to threaten vertically or close cushion to create room underneath.”

This skillset aligns with what Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy like to do in the respective screen, short-yardage and trick play formations.

“Isaiah Bond would thrive in a timing-oriented offense,” Crabbs noted later on, “where the separation he can create at the top of the break can be consistently targeted and afford him the opportunity to optimize his run-after-catch skills.”

The scout also praised his “reliable hands in the middle [of the field]” and his ability to “generate free releases” and “explosive plays” off of pre-snap motion.

Isaiah Bond Would Add Even More Speed to Chiefs WR Corps

The goal of the Chiefs offense is typically to add more and more versatility and speed, so that the opposing defense is unable to account for every playmaker. Bond does just that, pairing well with a young core headlined by Rashee Rice and Worthy — not to mention veteran WR Hollywood Brown.

If KC were to draft Bond and all went well as far as his development, he’d immediately slot in as a Hardman and Skyy Moore upgrade at WR4/5, filling that slot/hybrid role.

Whereas JuJu Smith-Schuster is more of a Rice insurance policy that will run block and find space in the possession game.

Needless to say, the more explosive talent the Chiefs secure at wide receiver for Mahomes, the better. And Bond supplies a specific skillset that Kansas City has been searching for in recent years.