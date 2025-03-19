Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs WR Does About-Face in Free Agency, Signing With New NFC Suitor: Report

  • 60 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs free agent WR Mecole Hardman signs with Packers.
Getty
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Heading into March 18, it appeared as though Kansas City Chiefs veteran wide receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman might be signing with the Chicago Bears.

Hardman visited with the Bears on March 17, but seemingly left without any sort of offer in place. Then, out of nowhere, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Hardman would be signing with the Green Bay Packers on the evening of March 18.

Needless to say, this is quite the about-face in a 24-hour period, jumping from one NFC North rival to another, but it worked out for the three-time Super Bowl champ considering he came out of it with a new contract.

Per Fowler, it’s a one-year deal for Hardman in Green Bay, who “takes his speed from Kansas City to Matt LaFleur’s offense.”

Ex-Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Lands in Crowded Packers WR Corps

The Packers surely have a plan for Hardman — which may involve returning kicks — but he’ll join a very crowded WR corps in Green Bay.

The Packers have been talked about as a team that lacks a clear superstar wide receiver, but they have several solid playmakers at the position with one of the deeper units in the league. Headlined by Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, Green Bay also has flaunts quality role players like Christian Watson (who could miss time recovering from a torn ACL), Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath.

Hardman will hope to slot in somewhere within that group, potentially helping to spell Watson as the deep threat works his way back from injury.

Either way, for the second time in his NFL career, Hardman will be leaving the Chiefs in free agency. Last time, when he signed with the New York Jets in 2023, he ended up back in Kansas City before Christmas.

We’ll have to wait and see if that happens again in 2025.

Nikko Remigio Could Compete With Skyy Moore for Chiefs’ Returner Role

It definitely seemed like Nikko Remigio did enough down the stretch last year to earn the Chiefs’ returner job in 2025, but Skyy Moore could also be in the mix assuming he’s healthy.

Remigio averaged 26.8 yards per kick return during the regular season with a 36-yard long (off 11 returns). In the playoffs, he was even better with 10 kick returns for a 30.1-yard average that included a 63-yard long.

Remigio also impressed on punt returns, with a 9.5-yard average during the regular season and a dominant 19.0-yard average in the playoffs (off 3 returns). The postseason opportunity as a punt returner included a 41 yarder.

It’s easy to forget that Moore displayed some promise as a returner too. The former second-round pick was often frustrating to watch as a wide receiver, but he did flash some potential on special teams.

Moore’s career regular season averages in the return department are nowhere near Remigio’s, at 18.6 yards per kick return and 6.1 yards per punt return, but he did contribute a key 29-yard punt return during the 2022 Super Bowl run.

There’s no doubt that Remigio will be the favorite to win this role with Hardman now off the roster, but Moore will have to do whatever he can to earn a spot on the 53 in 2025. That could mean putting in more time and effort on special teams.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

Chiefs WR Does About-Face in Free Agency, Signing With New NFC Suitor: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x