Chiefs WR Does About-Face in Free Agency, Signing With New NFC Suitor: Report

Heading into March 18, it appeared as though Kansas City Chiefs veteran wide receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman might be signing with the Chicago Bears.

Hardman visited with the Bears on March 17, but seemingly left without any sort of offer in place. Then, out of nowhere, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Hardman would be signing with the Green Bay Packers on the evening of March 18.

Needless to say, this is quite the about-face in a 24-hour period, jumping from one NFC North rival to another, but it worked out for the three-time Super Bowl champ considering he came out of it with a new contract.

Per Fowler, it’s a one-year deal for Hardman in Green Bay, who “takes his speed from Kansas City to Matt LaFleur’s offense.”

Ex-Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Lands in Crowded Packers WR Corps

The Packers surely have a plan for Hardman — which may involve returning kicks — but he’ll join a very crowded WR corps in Green Bay.

The Packers have been talked about as a team that lacks a clear superstar wide receiver, but they have several solid playmakers at the position with one of the deeper units in the league. Headlined by Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, Green Bay also has flaunts quality role players like Christian Watson (who could miss time recovering from a torn ACL), Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath.

Hardman will hope to slot in somewhere within that group, potentially helping to spell Watson as the deep threat works his way back from injury.

Either way, for the second time in his NFL career, Hardman will be leaving the Chiefs in free agency. Last time, when he signed with the New York Jets in 2023, he ended up back in Kansas City before Christmas.

We’ll have to wait and see if that happens again in 2025.

Nikko Remigio Could Compete With Skyy Moore for Chiefs’ Returner Role

It definitely seemed like Nikko Remigio did enough down the stretch last year to earn the Chiefs’ returner job in 2025, but Skyy Moore could also be in the mix assuming he’s healthy.

Remigio averaged 26.8 yards per kick return during the regular season with a 36-yard long (off 11 returns). In the playoffs, he was even better with 10 kick returns for a 30.1-yard average that included a 63-yard long.

Remigio also impressed on punt returns, with a 9.5-yard average during the regular season and a dominant 19.0-yard average in the playoffs (off 3 returns). The postseason opportunity as a punt returner included a 41 yarder.

It’s easy to forget that Moore displayed some promise as a returner too. The former second-round pick was often frustrating to watch as a wide receiver, but he did flash some potential on special teams.

Moore’s career regular season averages in the return department are nowhere near Remigio’s, at 18.6 yards per kick return and 6.1 yards per punt return, but he did contribute a key 29-yard punt return during the 2022 Super Bowl run.

There’s no doubt that Remigio will be the favorite to win this role with Hardman now off the roster, but Moore will have to do whatever he can to earn a spot on the 53 in 2025. That could mean putting in more time and effort on special teams.