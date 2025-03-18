Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs 3-Time Super Bowl Champ Visits With Rising NFC Team: Report

  • 20 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman earned a team visit with the Chicago Bears.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already made moves to reunite with several members of their 2024 WR corps, re-signing Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justyn Ross, Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee at various points of the offseason.

They’ve also lost veteran wideouts like DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson, with one free agent pass-catcher still out there on the open market as we speak. That player is long-time KC contributor and three-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman — whose interest appears to be heating up around the league.

“Veteran receivers Mecole Hardman and Rondale Moore visited the [Chicago] Bears today,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on the evening on March 17.

Neither wide receiver has been signed by the Bears as of 3 p.m. (CST) on March 18, but the connection isn’t totally surprising. Ever since former Chiefs executive Ryan Poles was hired as the general manager in Chicago, ex-Kansas City players have received some extra attention from the Bears.

Chicago is being viewed as a potential rising NFC franchise in 2025, with highly coveted first-time head coach Ben Johnson taking over an offense that flaunts No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback.

Given his speed, versatility and experience, Hardman could potentially add to that offense, considering Johnson’s creative mind is a little reminiscent of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at times. As a side, former KC offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has also turned up in Chicago, taking a position as the current Bears running backs coach.

Chiefs Could Let Mecole Hardman Walk in NFL Free Agency for the Second Time

The Chiefs let Hardman walk in free agency in 2023, as the former second-round pick received a $4 million offer from the New York Jets. In the end, the speedster wound up back in Kansas City via trade anyway after the stint with the Jets went up in flames.

Following that return and another Super Bowl title, Hardman elected to re-sign with the Chiefs for $1.125 million and no guaranteed money last offseason. He earned a little under $1 million when all was said and done, according to Over the Cap, with 152 scrimmage yards and 1 touchdown.

Hardman’s most useful contribution came as a kick returner in 2024, averaging 26.4 yards per return with a 32-yard long. The former Pro Bowl returner also returned punts, with a 55-yard long and an average of 10.2 yards per return.

With all that being said, the Chiefs appear to have moved on to Nikko Remigio as their lead returner, along with potential return specialists like Skyy Moore and Xavier Worthy still under contract too.

It’s possible Hardman returns on a vet minimum salary, but allocating anything more to bringing him back feels redundant at this point in time. Perhaps some sort of injury changes that later on.

Nikko Remigio Impressed as Chiefs’ Lead Returner at Tail End of 2024 Campaign

Hardman’s return stats were pretty solid last year, but the 25-year-old Remigio’s were better during his limited stint as the lead returner down the stretch.

Remigio averaged 26.8 yards per kick return during the regular season with a 36-yard long (off 11 returns). In the playoffs, he was even better with 10 kick returns for a 30.1-yard average that included a 63-yard long.

Remigio also impressed on punt returns, with a 9.5-yard average during the regular season and a dominant 19.0-yard average in the playoffs (off 3 returns). The postseason opportunity as a punt returner included a 41 yarder.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

Chiefs 3-Time Super Bowl Champ Visits With Rising NFC Team: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x