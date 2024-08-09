Chiefs ‘Need to Add’ at Key Position Before Week 1, Says Reporter

The Kansas City Chiefs have a hole to fill on the defensive side according to KSHB41 beat reporter Nick Jacobs.

During an updated 53-man roster projection on August 8, Jacobs predicted that the Chiefs would keep nine defensive linemen at the cutdown. Except he only listed eight players that are currently on the roster.

“The Chiefs will need to add another defensive end for the rotation,” Jacobs stated bluntly after naming three locks at defensive end — George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

“The expectation is that defensive end Charles Omenihu will likely not see the field until November,” he explained. Adding that “no defensive end at camp has locked themselves in as the fourth defensive end.”

Jacobs did choose to keep five interior defensive linemen with Chris Jones, Mike Pennel, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi and Neil Farrell making the team in his projection, but he was less willing to give a spot to reserve defensive ends Malik Herring and Truman Jones.

“The team will likely need to make an addition through a trade, waiver claim or free agent signing near cutdown day,” Jacobs reiterated to round out the section.

In a pinch, Chris Jones is the most likely D-tackle to move outside until Omenihu and/or BJ Thompson return from injury.

Chiefs Have Enough Cap Space to Sign Defensive End

The Chiefs have been patient at defensive end so far, perhaps hoping a player like Herring or Truman Jones claims a role on the 53. They’ll seemingly get at least one more opportunity to prove themselves during the preseason opener, but there could be a shortened leash after that.

Kansas City has the cap space to sign a veteran pass rusher, should they feel they need one. And considering the aforementioned injuries at the position, they might.

Over the Cap currently lists the Chiefs’ cap number at $16.86 million on August 9. That’s more than enough to make a move.

At this time, Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Lawson headline the available free agents at edge rusher. Both have seen their markets heat up in recent weeks as teams have worked out each player.

The Chiefs could also look to reunite with an older veteran like Melvin Ingram or Justin Houston on the cheap — or survey the trade market for a younger talent.

Can UDFA Fabien Lovett Push Neil Farrell or Derrick Nnadi for Roster Spot?

Circling back to Jacobs’ prediction on the defensive line, one interesting snub was undrafted rookie Fabien Lovett.

The UDFA has been a bit of a camp riser this summer. A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman noted that Lovett “popped a few times” on July 31, while Arrowhead Pride lead analyst Ron Kopp Jr. took notice of the rookie beating 2024 draft pick C.J. Hanson and fellow UDFA Nick Torres “quickly” during one-on-ones on August 5.

Jacobs and colleague Matt Derrick (Chiefs Digest) have also spoken highly of Lovett on their podcast, “41 is the Mic,” throughout the offseason. But at the end of the day, Jacobs has the veterans making the team as of now.

Neither Nnadi nor Farrell has really shown much to warrant a spot either at training camp or in 2023. And yet, these two players have wriggled their way onto the roster in the past.

Nnadi has been doing it for years, while Farrell joined the franchise as a last-minute trade acquisition last summer and has stuck around ever since. It’ll be worth monitoring if Lovett can push either for a place on the initial 53 throughout the preseason.