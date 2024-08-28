Chiefs Lose Prospect Known for ‘Elite Athleticism’ on Waivers: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs lost one 53-man roster cut after waiver claims were announced on August 28. That player was undrafted rookie linebacker Curtis Jacobs — who was poached onto the New England Patriots’ active roster.

Jacobs was immediately pegged as a UDFA that was “most likely” to make an NFL Week 1 roster this spring, and he lived up to that billing throughout the summer. Having said that, the Chiefs are extremely deep at linebacker and in the end, KC elected to roll with NFL-proven special teams experience over Jacobs’ potential ceiling — which Bleacher Report draft analyst Ryan Fowler detailed back on May 5.

“Jacobs was the No. 2 linebacker recruit in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports,” Fowler wrote at the time. “While he has yet to marry his elite athleticism and fundamental ability as a football player, he has an immense floor as a special teamer with the potential to earn rotational snaps.”

Ironically, it turns out that Jacobs will begin the season on an NFL roster, as Fowler predicted. It just won’t be the one he started with.

Chiefs Claim Defensive Back Eric Scott off Waivers From Cowboys

The Chiefs lost Jacobs on waivers, but they also gained a prospect in return. The NFL transaction log noted that Kansas City claimed defensive back Eric Scott, who was officially cut by the Dallas Cowboys on August 27.

Scott was a sixth-round selection of the Cowboys in 2023. He has yet to appear in a regular season NFL outing after suiting up for 34 at Southern Mississippi in college.

Over that span of games, Scott accumulated 78 total tackles, 12 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 defensive touchdowns as a cornerback.

He was projected to be a priority UDFA by NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein in 2023.

“Scott’s size and explosiveness will immediately jump out to NFL teams,” Zierlein scouted at the time. “The traits are nice, but the agility and fluidity are major concerns as it pertains to staying connected to routes as a man defender. Scott seeks out playmaking opportunities and has the attributes needed to win 50/50 challenges, but he needs to play in zone-heavy looks and become a more well-rounded run defender.”

After this claim, Scott will join a wide-open cornerback room made up of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, Joshua Williams, Nic Jones and nickelback/safety Chamarri Conner.