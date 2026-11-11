Chiefs Gain Salary Cap Space by Restructuring Team Captain’s Contract

After trading for wide receiver Josh Downs on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs had to rework their salary cap to be able to absorb his contract.

According to a report from Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, the Chiefs have converted $6.76 million of linebacker Nick Bolton’s salary into his signing bonus, creating $3.3 million of cap space for the remainder of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Is off to Fantastic Start in 2026

Bolton has been somewhat polarizing among Chiefs fans throughout his six-year tenure with the team. He has always been a force against the run, and is often among the NFL leaders in tackles. Bolton currently ranks sixth with 80, and has played one less game than four players that are ahead of him.

However, he has had struggles in pass coverage during his career. Ultimately, though, he is a smart player who leads Kansas City’s defense and consistently makes big plays. In addition to his tackle total, Bolton has posted two quarterback pressures, one forced fumble, and two passes defensed on the season.

Bolton has one year left on the three-year, $45 million contract extension he signed back in 2025. It is probably a safe bet that the Chiefs extend him again, potentially as soon as this upcoming offseason. Bolton is still in his prime, and extending him would give the team more salary cap space in 2027.

Could Chiefs Utilize Remaining 2026 Cap Space?

$3.3 million isn’t a ton of cap space, but it could be enough to make one more addition if Kansas City feels the need to. The obvious candidate for that is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who played for the Chiefs from 2016-2021. Hill is still rehabbing from the devastating knee injury he sustained at the beginning of the 2025 season.

He is expected to be medically cleared soon, paving the way for him to sign with a team if he chooses. Hill was recently involved in a civil lawsuit with his estranged wife, which may have deterred some teams from signing him. The Chiefs don’t often let things like that stand in their way, but with the acquisition of Downs, they may not need to bring Hill back.