Chiefs Get Bleak Update on Potential Tyreek Hill Reunion

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs may be on the search for an upgrade at wide receiver.

The position was already a bit of a concern heading into the season. Now, they have lost Tyquan Thornton for perhaps the remainder of the year, and will be without Rashee Rice on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Kansas City Chiefs May Be out on Tyreek Hill

According to a report from The Atheltic’s Jonathan Jones, the Chiefs are in no rush to bring free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill back into the fold. Furthermore, if their young receivers step up, or they make a trade for another receiver, they could be out on Hill entirely.

“I would expect the Chiefs to lean on a young receiver such as Jalen Royals in the short term as the team continues to sniff around the wide-receiver trade market. If Kansas City deals for a speedy receiver before the Nov. 10 deadline, I would take that as a negative development for a Hill reunion.”

That is a change from Kansas City’s reported interest Hill from Michael Silver from a couple of weeks ago. It is very possible that the civil lawsuit Hill was recently involved in with his estranged wife caused the Chiefs to pump the brakes on bringing him back.

Chiefs’ Young WRs Could Eliminate Need for Hill

Guys like Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen are going to get the opportunity to shine over the next few weeks. If they can prove to be reliable contributors, Kansas City could shift its focus to adding a pass rusher before the trade deadline rather than a receiver.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy stated this past week that Royals and Allen have had time to prepare for larger roles, and the team has high expectations for them despite their inexperience.

“These guys (Allen and Royals) have the opportunities to get reps,” Bieniemy said. “We expect them to go out and be who we expect them to be. They’re Kansas City Chiefs, we expect them to perform under the standards we expect them to.”