Former Chiefs Return Specialist Nikko Remigio Joins AFC Rival

The Kansas City Chiefs upgraded their roster with the trade acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs.

That led to the team releasing Nikko Remigio, who was their top specialist for kickoffs and punts. It was a bit of a surprising decision, but it appears the Chiefs want to breathe some new life in the return game.

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR/Return Specialist Nikko Remigio Signs With Houston Texans

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Remigio has landed with the Texans on their active 53-man roster. He will likely get an immediate opportunity as a returner with Houston.

Remigio played 3.5 seasons with the Chiefs after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2023. During that time he posted three receptions for 69 yards on offense. As a returner, he recorded 52 kickoff returns for 1,354 yards, and 50 punt returns for 373 yards.

Remigio wasn’t particularly explosive as a returner, but did a good job of fielding kicks cleanly and holding on the the ball. He did have a few big returns over the years, but unfortunately never found the endzone. The Chiefs and Texans won’t meet during the regular season, and a potential playoff matchup is uncertain with Houston currently sitting at 3-5.

Chiefs Facing Uncertainty With Special Teams Unit

Kansas City has plenty of options for return specialists, including Downs, Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, and Emmett Johnson. Worthy hasn’t been able to be utilized much in the return game due to the need for him to be on the field at wide receiver. However, that could change a big with Downs now in town.

Speaking of Downs, he has plenty of experience as a returner from his days with the Indianapolis Colts and in college at North Carolina. Allen returned a kickoff for the Chiefs last week, but turned the ball over with a fumble. Johnson has already contributed as a kickoff returner, and could get into the mix with punts.

Kansas City hasn’t had a kick return touchdown since wide receiver Byron Pringle did it against the Denver Broncos in 2020. The return unit has struggled mightily with penalties over the past few years, often negating big returns. It would go a long way if it could eliminate those mistakes and get some explosive returns to help out the offense.