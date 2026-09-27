Patrick Mahomes Joins Tom Brady in Exclusive QB Club

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect 3-0 start on the 2026 season.

They are coming off a 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The Chiefs have already earned half of their win total from the 2025 season. Next week they will look to move to 4-0 by beating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ties Tom Brady for Most Wins in 150 Starts

With his victory against Miami, Patrick Mahomes has now tied legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the most wins in their first 150 starts with 115.

Mahomes now trails only Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning for the most wins by a quarterback in their first 10 NFL seasons. He trails Wilson by six games, and Manning by seven. If the Chiefs finish 2026 with at least 11 wins, Mahomes will have the record.

Mahomes has won 11 or more games in all but two of his nine seasons as a starter. Remember, he started just one game during his rookie year in 2017, unlike Brady, Wilson, and Manning. Had he been the starter in 2017, Mahomes would likely already be on top of the list.

Patrick Mahomes Will Be Compared to Tom Brady for Rest of His Career

Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time. Most agree that the only person who has a chance to challenge him for that title any time soon is Mahomes. Statistically, Mahomes is on track to pass Brady in most significant quarterback categories. However, the main thing they’ll be evaluated on is Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes still has some work to do in that department. He has won three in five appearances, while Brady won seven in nine tries. The biggest obstacle for Mahomes to overcome may be matching Brady’s longevity. Brady played for a whopping 23 seasons. To match that, Mahomes would have to play through the 2039 season. Mahomes isn’t focusing on being the next Brady, rather blazing his own path.

“He (Brady) always talks about being yourself,” Mahomes said back in 2025. “He thinks that, which I truly believe too, guys can spot when you’re not authentic and you’re not putting in the work. And that’s something that he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much. And that’s all I’m going to do with the rest of my career, and I feel like I’ve done [that] so far. I’m always myself. No matter if you like me or if you don’t like me, you know that I’m giving everything I can to win football games.”