Chiefs Get Best Possible Patrick Mahomes News on Eve of Broncos Opener

The Kansas City Chiefs are not just going to have quarterback Patrick Mahomes back under center to kick off their NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium against the rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, they are going to have the best possible version of the two-time MVP.

That is according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday, September 13.

“His strength is symmetrical from side to side — his function is the same side to side and his graft is fully healed,” Rapoport said, per the Sleeper Chiefs X account. “We are going to see as close to 100% of Patrick Mahomes as we could possibly see considering the timeline.”

Patrick Mahomes Must Navigate Undrafted Rookie Khalil Benson Starting at Left Tackle in 1st NFL Game

Mahomes tore his ACL in a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in December of 2025, which ended both the QB’s season and sealed the Chiefs’ playoff fate after seven consecutive trips to the AFC Championship.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters late in the week that Mahomes would “be ready” to go against the vaunted Denver defense. However, he is going to have to do so with undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson lined up at left tackle in place of 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons.

Simmons has battled a back injury on and off this summer and a recent flare up has held him out of several practices leading up to the season opener.

Mahomes has always been a shifty playmaker with his legs and often plays with something of a sixth sense, knowing seemingly by feel when it’s time to hightail it out of the pocket and gain positive yardage either as a rusher of the football or passing on the move and out of structure.

But Benson has never played a regular season snap in the NFL, let alone on Mahomes’ blind side. Beyond that, he is likely to have to deal with Broncos superstar edge-rusher Nik Bonitto for a significant portion of the night. Bonitto tallied a career-high 14 sacks last season and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting after a second-team All-Pro campaign in 2024.

Jonathan Cooper, Denver’s other elite pass-rusher, is currently sidelined while on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, as he faces multiple charges (including a felony charge) tied to domestic abuse allegations. Third-year linebacker Jonah Elliss will start in Cooper’s place.

Kenneth Walker III Should Help Patrick Mahomes in Return to Action

On a brighter not for Kansas City, reigning Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III will make his debut for the Chiefs alongside Mahomes on Monday night.

Walker’s presence should allow the offense a better opportunity to establish the run and free up some space downfield for Mahomes to work. Walker’s explosive-play potential could also put the quarterback in more favorable positions throughout the course of the game.

Unfortunately, Walker is not an expert pass blocker, and the Chiefs didn’t spend in free agency or focus on drafting a high-level blocking tight end who might help Benson against one of the league’s best pass-rush units.