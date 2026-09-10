Patrick Mahomes Gets Bold Prediction From NFL Insiders Days Before Chiefs Comeback

Patrick Mahomes enters the 2026 NFL season with high expectations surrounding his return from a serious knee injury, and two NFL insiders believe the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is positioned for a strong comeback.

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano both singled out Mahomes while assessing players returning from significant injuries entering Week 1. Graziano believes the changes Kansas City made around Mahomes could help the quarterback and the Chiefs rebound, while Fowler went a step further by identifying Mahomes as a potential Comeback Player of the Year.

Graziano said Mahomes’ progress became apparent early in training camp.

“Let’s start with the biggest name: Mahomes,” Graziano wrote. “He tore his ACL late enough last season that many wondered if he’d play at all in the early part of the 2026 season. But it was clear early in camp that he attacked his rehab and would be ready to go in Week 1.”

Graziano also believes Kansas City’s revamped offense gives Mahomes a chance to return successfully.

The Chiefs replaced Matt Nagy with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and made additional changes to the offensive staff. Kansas City also added running back Kenneth Walker III and is counting on healthy seasons from wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

Graziano ultimately predicted an even bigger turnaround for Kansas City, writing, “I have the Chiefs bouncing back and reclaiming the AFC West title.”

Jeremy Fowler Tips Mahomes for Comeback Player of the Year

Fowler also pointed to Mahomes’ supporting cast when explaining why he expects the quarterback to respond in a significant way this season.

Rookies Emmett Johnson and Cyrus Allen could provide additional options for the offense, while Walker gives Kansas City another potential explosive playmaker.

But Fowler believes Mahomes has another source of motivation entering his comeback season.

“Mahomes is well-positioned to win Comeback Player of the Year,” Fowler wrote. “He hears the noise, the hint of doubt about his place in the QB pantheon for the first time in his career. I expect him to respond accordingly — with a big season.”

Mahomes is expected to start against Denver on Monday night, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Tuesday. Reid said Mahomes has looked like himself despite wearing a brace on his surgically repaired leg.

“Other than having a brace on his leg, everything looks normal,” Reid said. “He’s running around the same way he’s always done. I think he’ll be fine there.”

Josh Simmons Injury Creates Complication for Mahomes’ Return

Both Fowler and Graziano identified one concern surrounding Mahomes’ comeback: the status of starting left tackle Josh Simmons.

Simmons is “unlikely to play” against Denver because of a lingering back injury. If Simmons cannot go, undrafted rookie Khalil Benson would be positioned to start at left tackle.

Reid also acknowledged that Kansas City is preparing for that possibility.

“There’s a good chance Josh doesn’t play this week. I mean, that’s where we’re at,” Reid told reporters. “So, we have that in our mind, and he has an issue there that he’s working through, and I’m not putting any time restraint on when he can come back or when he could practice and how many practices he needs and all that.”