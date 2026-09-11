Patrick Mahomes Makes Bold Statement on Chiefs’ OL Issues

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share offensive line issues over the past few years.

It has been particularly rough at offensive tackle. The Chiefs hoped they went a long way in solving them when they drafted Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he missed more games then he played as a rookie, and is set to miss the 2026 season opener against the Denver Broncos with a back injury.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Putting the Onus on Himself to Make up for Offensive Tackle Deficiencies

The Chiefs are set to start undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson at left tackle in Week 1, a decision that has been met with some criticism. Mahomes spoke to the media on Thursday, and stated that it his job to make Benson’s life as easy as possible.

“You have to learn the guy,” Mahomes said. “You get reps with the guy, and you learn how he blocks and how he does things. And just as important, it’s my job to get the ball out of my hands. You can’t hold the ball and take sacks. You have to get the ball out of your hands. If it’s not there, burn it, and go to the next play. Its the quarterback’s job just as much as anybody else’s when it comes to sacks. Those guys on defense are paid to get sacks, and we’re paid to get the ball out of our hands and get it to the playmakers. That’s something that I’ve learned throughout my career, and knowing the flow of the game and how to go about that.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Doubles Down on Kahlil Benson at LT

Reid was asked once again about his decision to start Benson at left tackle instead of veteran Jaylon Moore, who has made 18 starts at LT throughout his career.

“He’s done a nice job for us,” Reid said of Benson. “He’s shown us that he has the ability to play. We wouldn’t put him in there if we didn’t think that. We’ve all been through that when we first got hired, we thought we were probably pretty good. I want his confidence to be that. Go out and play, and use his abilities, and write a good story.”

We may never truly know the method to Reid’s madness, but hopefully it pays off. If it does, he will look like a genius. Benson will be tested by a Broncos defense that has led the NFL in sacks each of the past two seasons.