Patrick Mahomes Receives Special Visit at Chiefs Camp as Injury Recovery Continues

Patrick Mahomes had some familiar faces cheering him on as the Kansas City Chiefs continued training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was joined by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three children during practice on Aug. 4 as he continues working his way back from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

The visit came as head coach Andy Reid offered another encouraging update on Mahomes’ recovery, saying the quarterback continues to make progress while participating in training camp.

Brittany Mahomes and Kids Cheer on Patrick at Chiefs Camp

Fox4 Sports reporter Taylor Burr shared a video on X showing Brittany and the Mahomes children watching practice from behind the barricades at Missouri Western State University.

“Brittany Mahomes and the kids are out in St. Joseph showing their support for Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs training camp,” Burr wrote.

The family outing included the couple’s three children: daughter Sterling Skye, 5, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 3, and daughter Golden Raye, who was born in January 2025.

Sterling embraced the Chiefs spirit by wearing a red cheerleader uniform, while Golden sported a gold onesie paired with red sneakers.

The visit comes as Mahomes begins his 10th NFL season with Kansas City after an offseason focused on rehabilitation.

Andy Reid Shares Encouraging Patrick Mahomes Injury Update

Mahomes tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending his season prematurely.

Despite the severity of the injury, Mahomes has looked mobile during training camp and has been seen participating in drills and connecting with star tight end Travis Kelce and the rest of Kansas City’s offense.

Speaking with ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Reid said the quarterback continues to make steady progress.

“He’s doing a great job. He’s really doing everything that he normally does, and doing it well,” Reid told Graziano. “So, we’re happy with that.”

“We know he’s still progressing through it, but he sure looks sharp out here.”

Reid said the organization continues to monitor Mahomes closely as he works toward full strength.

“Just keeping an eye on him, and then letting the doctors guide us from there,” Reid told Graziano. “As long as he’s safe, that’s what we’re looking at. Right now, for what we’re doing, he’s safe to roll.”

The Chiefs coach also said he has not yet decided whether Mahomes will play during the preseason. Kansas City opens its exhibition schedule on Aug. 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick Mahomes Says Recovery Is an Ongoing Process

Although Mahomes is back leading the offense, he recently acknowledged that his recovery is far from complete.

According to ESPN, the quarterback said he expects the injury to remain part of his career moving forward.

“The process isn’t over. It’ll be something I’ll probably be dealing with the next few years of my career and throughout the rest of my career,” Mahomes said.

He added that he feels increasingly confident operating the offense despite the long road ahead.

“But I feel comfortable now being able to go out there and run the offense the way the offense is supposed to be run.”

The Chiefs are hoping Mahomes will be fully ready for the regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.