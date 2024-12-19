Patrick Mahomes Treats Chiefs O-Line to Custom Christmas Gift Packages: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played the role of Santa Claus once again this Christmas.

Being a Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman has its perks, and one of them is Patrick Mahomes’ annual Christmas gift. In 2024, that gift was more of a luxury bundle according to exclusive photos shared by PEOPLE.

“Exclusive photos show their locker room lined with [Chiefs] red Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled coolers,” PEOPLE’s Angel Saunders reported on December 18. “The coolers retail for $425 each, though the brand offers a variety of shades and sizes.”

“Perfect for celebrating their 13-1 record for the 2024 season, the coolers are designed to fit 82 cans or 64 pounds of ice,” Saunders went on. “However, Mahomes chose to fill the coolers with neither ice nor drinks, but instead played Santa Claus by filling each cooler with designer presents.”

Photos of the gift packages within the PEOPLE article were comprised of several pricey items, including $999 Normatec Elite air compression leg attachments by Hyperice, Rolex watches with a starting price of $6,100, Lucchese leather boots with varying prices from approximately $800 to $3,500, Oakley sunglasses, WHOOP bands and products from Adidas’ Black Y-3 line.

PEOPLE added that “two lucky teammates appeared to also receive Louis Vuitton luggage.” They credited the exclusive photos of the custom Christmas gifts to the “Kansas City Chiefs.”

Later, the Chiefs confirmed this story, posting a photo of the OL gifts on X.

Patrick Mahomes’ Various Brand Endorsements Come in Handy as Gifts for Chiefs Teammates

The diehard Mahomes fans out there may be reading this and thinking, aren’t a lot of those presents from companies that the Chiefs QB represents as a brand ambassador? The answer is yes.

Mahomes is either reported to be invested in or has signed endorsement deals with Oakley, Hyperice, WHOOP, Adidas and potentially more of the companies that were involved in this year’s Christmas bundle.

But that doesn’t take away from the overall value of these gifts and the thoughtfulness of the Chiefs QB. Mahomes is invested in a lot of these companies for a reason.

Hyperice’s Normatec Elite compression leg attachments are described as “the pinnacle of recovery” — which shows that Mahomes has put some thought into preserving the long-term health of his teammates.

WHOOP bands help monitor and track things like sleep patterns, stress levels, heart rate and overall health and recovery.

And, of course, leather cowboy boots match the midwestern style of guys like Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Mahomes knows his audience, and that’s because he knows and cares about his teammates. For a rookie offensive lineman like Kingsley Suamataia or a former undrafted prospect like Mike Caliendo, these gifts probably mean a lot — endorsement deal or not.

Chiefs Set to Release a Christmas Claymation Original Short Titled ‘A Kingdom Christmas Story: Hail Merry’

Continuing in the spirit of the holiday season, the Chiefs announced that they are releasing a “Christmas Claymation original short” on December 17. The title will be: “A Kingdom Christmas Story: Hail Merry.”

Pegged as “an original, engaging and heartwarming silent scripted Claymation short,” this holiday special “will debut on the Chiefs YouTube Channel and Chiefs official social channels on Tuesday, December 24, ahead of the team’s NFL Christmas Day game streaming live on Netflix.”

Included will be Claymation versions of head coach Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, DL Chris Jones, RB Isiah Pacheco, DE George Karlaftis and CB Trent McDuffie, per the Chiefs.

The short tells a story of “a busy family” during the Christmas season.

“Along with the delightfully unexpected bounce of a football,” the Chiefs Claymation characters “save Christmas by bringing a busy family together around a Chiefs game, empowering all to believe in their dreams and the magic of the season,” the KC organization teased.

They noted that the 90-second Claymation original short will premiere on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. (CST).