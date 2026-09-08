Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Emerges as Clear Frontrunner to Win NFL Honor

We are less than one week away from the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos in their Week 1 season opener on “Monday Night Football.”

All eyes will be on quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he returns from the torn ACL and LCL he sustained in his left knee in Week 15 of last season. Mahomes’ rehab has been nothing short of incredible, as he fully participated in training camp and will take the field in the regular season just nine months post surgery.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Clear Frontrunner for 2026 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Jeremey Fowler of ESPN revealed his picks for every major award for the 2026 season. When he came to Comeback Player of the Year, Fowler believed that Mahomes was the obvious choice.

“This one is set up for Mahomes like a well-blocked bubble screen. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has crushed his rehab from a torn ACL and PCL. He’s poised to play in Week 1. The offense should be better overall, with a Walker-led running game and a healthier receiving corps. And, perhaps for the first time in his career, a hint of doubt hovers over Mahomes and his place in the quarterback pantheon. He has had multiple down years (by his standards) statistically.”

Somebody else could always emerge to challenge for the award, but as long as Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense doesn’t fall flat on their faces, Mahomes should remain the frontrunner.

All Signs Point Toward Improvement for Chiefs’ Offense in 2026

Kansas City is returning several starters on offense this season who have a nice blend of experience and youth. The major change that was made, which should be a huge upgrade, is Kenneth Walker III being the new starting running back.

Walker will bring some much-needed speed to the Chiefs’ backfield. His receiving skills should also be utilized, something that he wasn’t able to do much of during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. Walker should open things up for Mahomes, and vice versa.

Behind Walker is rookie Emmett Johnson, who arguably had the most impressive preseason on the Chiefs’ roster. His performance solidified his role as the No. 2 RB, and made K.C. comfortable enough to release veteran Emari Demercado. Johnson may run with a bit more power than Walker, and he too also brings receiving ability to the table.